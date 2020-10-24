What is Corpse Husband really like off-camera?

One of the biggest mysteries on the internet currently is that of internet sensation Corpse Husband's identity.

The faceless YouTuber has exploded online recently and is considered an enigma of sorts, with very little known about the man with the bass voice. Corpse Husband's voice itself has become an iconic feature that has come to define the streamer.

From hordes of fans to the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a game of Among Us recently, it seems like no one is immune to the raspy, deep aura of his trademark baritone:

The entire persona of Corpse Husband exudes a sense of mystery, and it has gone on to become an indelible part of his charm over the past couple of years.

From initially starting as a Horror Narrator to charming the entire world with his recent Among Us appearances, the internet star has undoubtedly piqued the online community's interest, which is asking the same question: Who exactly is Corpse Husband?

Who is Corpse Husband: The man behind the myth

According to the YouTube fandom page, Corpse Husband is a 23-year-old who hails from San Diego, California.

He is part of a community of YouTubers called Horror Narration Channels, where he can be found narrating real-life, hair-raising incidents and scary stories in his powerful, rumbling voice.

The YouTuber's emphasis has always been on reading out true stories, often sent by his readers. His deep, distinguishable voice seems to be a natural fit for the realm of horror and the unknown.

Moreover, Corpse Husband seems to have always had a penchant for all things spooky, as he is believed to have taken inspiration from online CreepyPasta narration channels such as Mr.Nightmare, Be.Buster, and Lazy Masquerade.

Some of the videos on Corpse Husband's YouTube channel (Image Credits: YouTube)

Some of Corpse Husband's favorite video games are listed as Silent Hill, Final Fantasy, Rocket League, and most recently, Among Us.

There also continues to remain intense speculation over Corpse Husband's face, as no one knows what he looks like, except for close friends and a few YouTubers.

He appeared in a Q&A session with American YouTuber/actor Anthony Padilla earlier this year, speaking about his personal life and made quite a few interesting revelations. From having his own, strictly off-limits 'YouTube room' to having no social life as such, the story of Corpse Husband is undoubtedly a fascinating one.

Apart from having social anxiety and rarely leaving his house, the internet personality is also known to have a spate of health issues, which include GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and TMJ/TJD (Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction).

In addition to being a YouTuber, Corpse Husband is also known for his music, having released addictive bangers such as 'White Tee,' 'E-girls ruined my life,' and 'Agoraphobic,' which are also available on Spotify.

Recently, the internet went into a tizzy when Corpse decided to post a pic of his hands, which was enough to drive his fans wild:

Ever since Corpse Husband started streaming Among Us, his career growth has been immense. To get a better understanding of his stupendous rise, let's us take a look at his viewership figures for the last few months:

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Image Credits: socialblade.com

The legend of Corpse Husband continues to grow, as fans continue to be mesmerized by his distinct charm and mysterious aura.

From being a horror narrator to dominating Among Us streams alongside creators such as PewDiePie, James Charles, and Pokimane, it seems like the era of Corpse Husband is only beginning.