PewDiePie gets emotional as he reacts to 'Turn On The Camera', an animated music video based on his life

Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world who also happens to be the first content creator to smash the 100 million subscriber mark on YouTube.

The 30-year-old star has certainly come a long way since his early 'Let's Play' style videos to become one of the most renowned faces on the internet who seamlessly flits between reaction videos and games such as Among Us and Minecraft.

Moreover, what's interesting to note about his stupendous and unprecedented rise in the world of streaming is the fact that PewDiePie never actually needed a viral video to catapult him to stardom. His rise was rather the result of grinding it out as he rose subscriber by subscriber.

Married to @marziapie 💍

Revived our love of Minecraft ⛏️

Reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube ✔️

What a month to celebrate and congratulate @PewDiePie 👊 pic.twitter.com/4rGuNDDwyx — YouTube (@YouTube) August 25, 2019

In an attempt to pay homage to the glorious past decade of PewDiePie's life, a YouTube channel called Bad History recently released a super-realistic and soul-stirring animated music video called 'Turn On The Camera'.

The video does a fantastic job of rendering a realistic avatar of PewDiePie as it takes viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions.

From PewDiePie's early days to his various physical transformations through the years, the video also captures the beautiful moment when PewDiePie and his wife, Marzia, got married.

Advertisement

PewDiePie reacts to the animated 'story of his life'

Bad History is a YouTube channel with around 268K subscribers that have made similar animated videos on Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, both of which raked in more than 10 million views.

In the video based on PewDiePie's journey so far, various episodes from his life have been brought to life perfectly which, complemented with the soulful beat and wholesome lyrics, will make you reach for the replay button immediately.

The main hook of the song consists of the following lines, which serve as a perfect ode to his career:

"Turn on the camera, for the first time, I feel I'll never fall and never small again, this is so insane man! "

PewDiePie's fans recently brought the video to his attention as they begged him to watch it and react to the same.

In the video above, their wish came true as a visibly emotional and overwhelmed PewDiePie expressed his thoughts on the video.

On seeing himself in the first frame of the video, he is shocked as he says:

Advertisement

"Whoa, what the f**k, that's like the most perfectly rendered.....that looks exactly like the kitchen! Damn, Oh my god, I'm blown away! "

On seeing his marriage scene with Marzia and two adorable pugs, he responds:

"Look at Marzia....aww they're so cute! I'm speechless....I'm blown away by that, holy shit!

PewDiePie goes on to praise the video for its catchy vibes and impeccable graphics as he recalls the years gone by and gets emotional:

"The song was really good first of all, but I'm blown away by the details , its like looking at myself ..oh my god, how did they get it so detailed? "

"Its even emotional just looking at it , it's perfect, absolutely perfect, I dunno what to say, just thank you , thank you so much. I am so lucky that I have such an awesome fan base."

PewDiePie reaction to bad history music video was wholesome asf ♥ 😍 pic.twitter.com/IYVNepWDBE — Prachee (@pracheevaiti) October 12, 2020