Dixie D'Amelio's account hacked, deleted after mysterious guy waving a pistol takes over her stream

A hacker has deleted the account of TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio, it would seem.

The unwanted guest took over her live stream and put up a series of odd posts using her name, even pulling out a gun in the clips.

Recently, when TikTok users attempted to search for Dixie D'Amelio online, they were met with a somewhat worrisome "user does not exist" error message, which sent millions of her fans into meltdown online.

This was the last TikTok posted to Dixie D’Amelio’s account. pic.twitter.com/MNnDFPM9gg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 14, 2020

As revealed in the clips above, her account getting deleted is reportedly the work of a notorious hacker, who somehow managed to bypass her account security and proceeded to share a series of random, bizarre posts from her account. These included clips where he was holding a gun.

Many videos referred to an unknown user named Joe and a private Instagram account with the handle @lucifer. Dixie D'Amelio's account bio was also changed to "follow @koiiddd on Instagram."

Moreover, the hackers went live from her account, much to the surprise of thousands tuning in worldwide:

The hackers went live on Dixie D’Amelio’s account before it was terminated. pic.twitter.com/FfHAJChgus — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 14, 2020

While Dixie D'Amelio is yet to issue an official statement on the entire fiasco, she did respond to TikTok Room on Instagram with a cheeky reply on the unfortunate situation:

Jokes apart, it seems like the star's TikTok account is yet to be restored, as several fans took to Twitter to respond to the unfortunate Dixie D'Amelio hacking incident.

Twitter reacts as Dixie D'Amelio, and Marc D'Amelio's TikTok accounts get hacked

Dixie D'Amelio is one of the biggest TikTok stars globally, dominating the entertainment scene alongside younger sister Charli D'Amelio.

The duo are known for their eclectic range of TikTok dances, vlogs, a joint podcast, and for trying their hands at make-up tutorials and video games.

Interestingly, father Marc D'Amelio also fell victim to hackers online, as they took over his TikTok account with a series of posts:

Soon after word got around that the daughter-father duo had fallen victim to hackers, several from the online community expressed their views on the incident.

Some even believe that this could all be a PR stunt, as they pointed out that this was the same person who hacked Addison Rae's account a couple of months back and that Dixie D'Amelio follows him online:

Seems to be the same kid that "hacked" Addison's account lol, plus Dixie follows him on Insta.



This is a strange PR stunt, I think lolhttps://t.co/Noji24BYfQ — Emma 🇨🇦🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@EmmaN11xx) December 14, 2020

very big genius- it was all satire. a joke. i don’t think any of this happened, and it was just staged pic.twitter.com/fmD2v7kA59 — cold (@littleaminal) December 14, 2020

@defnoodles dixi knows the hacker. It’s probably a pr student pic.twitter.com/Nnc3yXNxu1 — dylan (@dylan76615969) December 14, 2020

Okay, Dixie was hacked... this kid did it and we all know that but the real question is, why is Dixie following her hacker on instagram? pic.twitter.com/ZFVYtRg0Av — Stan5SOS (@Flawless35679) December 14, 2020

The rest expressed shock and concern, with a little bit of humor thrown into the mix, over the bizarre hack:

IM FREAKING OUT DIXIE GOT HACKED AND HER ACCOUNT IS GONE PLS HELP SHE IS MY IDOL RETWEET TO SPREAD THE WORD @dixiedamelio @charlidamelio #savedixiesaccount — sᴛᴇʟʟᴀʀ 💙❄️ SAVE DIXIES ACCOUNT (@lcvlystellarqwq) December 14, 2020

Not @dixiedamelio TikTok account getting hacked this need to stop Dixie doesn’t deserve to get hacked — chloekyer17 (@lilchloebot) December 14, 2020

LMAOOOO DIXIE DAMELIO GOT HACKED BY A FUCKING DUDE THAT LOOKS 15 — Distronical (@Distronical) December 14, 2020

According to Yashar Ali, who writes for New York Magazine, TikTok is currently restoring Dixie D'Amelio's and her father Marc D'Amelio's accounts.

As fans eagerly await the return of the star, the online community will undoubtedly be looking forward to unearthing the mystery behind the spate of recent hacks.