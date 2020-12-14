Dixie D'Amelio's account hacked, deleted after mysterious guy waving a pistol takes over her stream

A hacker has deleted the account of TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio, it would seem.
The unwanted guest took over her live stream and put up a series of odd posts using her name, even pulling out a gun in the clips.
Recently, when TikTok users attempted to search for Dixie D'Amelio online, they were met with a somewhat worrisome "user does not exist" error message, which sent millions of her fans into meltdown online.
As revealed in the clips above, her account getting deleted is reportedly the work of a notorious hacker, who somehow managed to bypass her account security and proceeded to share a series of random, bizarre posts from her account. These included clips where he was holding a gun.
Many videos referred to an unknown user named Joe and a private Instagram account with the handle @lucifer. Dixie D'Amelio's account bio was also changed to "follow @koiiddd on Instagram."
Moreover, the hackers went live from her account, much to the surprise of thousands tuning in worldwide:
While Dixie D'Amelio is yet to issue an official statement on the entire fiasco, she did respond to TikTok Room on Instagram with a cheeky reply on the unfortunate situation:
Jokes apart, it seems like the star's TikTok account is yet to be restored, as several fans took to Twitter to respond to the unfortunate Dixie D'Amelio hacking incident.
Twitter reacts as Dixie D'Amelio, and Marc D'Amelio's TikTok accounts get hacked
Dixie D'Amelio is one of the biggest TikTok stars globally, dominating the entertainment scene alongside younger sister Charli D'Amelio.
The duo are known for their eclectic range of TikTok dances, vlogs, a joint podcast, and for trying their hands at make-up tutorials and video games.
Interestingly, father Marc D'Amelio also fell victim to hackers online, as they took over his TikTok account with a series of posts:
Soon after word got around that the daughter-father duo had fallen victim to hackers, several from the online community expressed their views on the incident.
Some even believe that this could all be a PR stunt, as they pointed out that this was the same person who hacked Addison Rae's account a couple of months back and that Dixie D'Amelio follows him online:
The rest expressed shock and concern, with a little bit of humor thrown into the mix, over the bizarre hack:
According to Yashar Ali, who writes for New York Magazine, TikTok is currently restoring Dixie D'Amelio's and her father Marc D'Amelio's accounts.
As fans eagerly await the return of the star, the online community will undoubtedly be looking forward to unearthing the mystery behind the spate of recent hacks.Published 14 Dec 2020, 20:53 IST