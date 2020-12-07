Fans extend support to Addison Rae after she reveals she's been struggling with her mental health 

TikTok star Addison Rae recently revealed in a tweet that she has been struggling with her mental health. The statement invited tons of supportive messages from her millions of fans.

The 20-year-old TikTok sensation has recently been posting a string of motivational quotes and pieces of advice on her Twitter account. Many have been attempting to decipher the deeper meaning behind them.

Turns out there is indeed a lot more happening beneath the surface, as in her recent tweet she addressed her own struggle with her mental health of late.

I’ve been struggling with my mental health lately and I know so many others are as well. Here’s a few things to remember: pic.twitter.com/T7xc29sd7e — addison rae (@whoisaddison) December 7, 2020

Stressing on the importance of being "proud of oneself," Addison Rae included a list of things that don't define one's worth, alongside the message of recognizing "simple accomplishments."

Her tweet comes in the aftermath of a recent wave of criticism which was directed against her, on account of popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream's decision to send her his merchandise recently.

Dream sent Addison Rae some of his merch ! pic.twitter.com/aivUTUOwQz — dreamteam updates (@updatedreamteam) December 5, 2020

However, this gesture did not sit well with his fanbase, as they took offense to the fact that a TikTok star was seemingly making inroads into the sphere of gaming.

please learn to grow up, you all realize dream is a 21 year old MAN and is capable of making his own life choice including making friends out of the dream team/smp. it’s flat out embarrassing for everyone because of what some of you are doing. please grow up. pic.twitter.com/JzjKzcGeeb — reynaity misses quackity (@reynaityy) December 7, 2020

This resulted in a significant amount of toxicity being directed towards Addison Rae. Many believe this is the event that has been straining her mental health lately.

Twitter extends support to Addison Rae after Dream backlash

Addison Rae is one of the most popular internet personalities today and is best known for her TikTok videos.

Over the last year, she has witnessed unprecedented growth in popularity to become the second most followed personality on TikTok after Charli D'Amelio.

Since then, she has collaborated with companies such as L'Oreal and Reebok, appeared at high-profile ceremonies such as the Billboard Music Awards, and is now all set to make her Hollywood debut in "He's All That," a remake of the 1999 rom-com "She's All That."

Despite her immense popularity, she is no stranger to criticism.

Just recently, she had tagged popular YouTubers Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity in a cryptic tweet which ended up being criticized by a massive number of people online.

addison rae better not be coming for my men!!! didn’t you just announce you had a bf today??? pic.twitter.com/rbdUrva6qL — ✰ madi ✰ (@itsmadistew) December 1, 2020

As fans feared a collaboration of sorts, Dream's recent decision to send his merch to Addison Rae did not sit well with a majority of his fanbase.

if addison rae decides to join the dream smp i’m going to LITERALLY FUCKING STOP WATCJING IT — tal is sleepy (@wilbursbigtoe) December 5, 2020

if god is real why is addison rae getting dream merch — kyl¹³ (@kylogr4m) December 5, 2020

Fans believe that the toxic criticism she received contributed to her recent tweet where she addressed her struggle with mental health.

In response to her tweet, several of her fans took to Twitter to call out the internet's excessively toxic side and extended support to her.

Keep your head up Queen 👑 — hunter miller (@Hunter_M1ller) December 7, 2020

oml addi ur so nice ilysm pls remember how amazing u are — lara :) (@alohacharli) December 7, 2020

Ty addi🥺 I’ve been struggling with my mental health and body issues for a long period of times now and seeing this makes me happy and makes me realize that I’m not the only one struggling in life.

Thank you!❤️🙏🏻 @whoisaddison — ☁️ Becca ☁️ (@DAMELlOES) December 7, 2020

I'm sorry about our fandom bby 💜just so you know dream does not like the hate you're getting at all so please don't blame him🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZUouWQoMbP — nevaeh (@nevaeh4359) December 7, 2020

you only deserve love i'm sorry for all the hate you receive :(( — k! (@dixisonrae) December 7, 2020

they clearly don’t understand that them blindly attacking a woman for receiving some clothes from their favourite mayo packet paints dream in a horrible light and could potentially drive away new viewers — lu⁷ (@dreamluvr69) December 7, 2020

also, dream is a grown adult. he’s 21. he doesn’t need us to baby him lmao — quinn is at school sobs (@beesinnit) December 7, 2020

dttiktok: leave addison rae the fuck alone. let her be. stop attacking her in her comments and shit its just embarrassing. you can disagree, but please just let it be for the love of god. /srs — — brooke! (@enderstqr) December 7, 2020

yes addison rae has done bad stuff but that doesn't give you the right to speak or send hate in dream's name, he said multiple times that he doesn't condone that type of behavior and i don't understand why you still continue to do so? he's a GROWN MAN and he can talk for himself — jenny lol (@wtfissamood) December 7, 2020

Why the hell are you guys hating Addison Rae for getting merch from dream. First off you should leave them be, second, it’s annoying to see that the dream fans are hating her and finally, the gatekeeping and bullying isn’t ok, all of the dream stand better calm down and stfu — Diana Cortez (@DDisasimp) December 7, 2020

listen, i don’t like addison rae. really. but sending her hate just because dream sent her his merch is very unnecessary. — skyler loves csgc (@xcvsmix) December 7, 2020

fuck we are already off to a bad monday. you may not agree with what addison rae has done or said but that doesn’t mean you get to spam her tiktok’s replies saying shit like this dream isn’t fucking ours. he is his own fucking person and can make his own choices without needing + pic.twitter.com/80WwdTUP42 — morgan⁷ (@phvonix) December 7, 2020

that shit reflects so badly on dream, it makes people think badly of dream's fans and in turn will make people think badly of dream himself. and if dream is choosing to be nice to someone, and his fans respond with hate, then you clearly have no regard for his feelings??? — Akvile. (@akvilenotfound) December 7, 2020

so uh

you're allowed to dislike addison are, but hating on her for unnecessary reasons is idiotic. Adding on, Dream is a GROWN man, meaning as it's his choice what he would do.

Plus, Addison was just sent merch, it's not bad to be sent merch. (pt 2) — someone ✨ (@stay90sanime) December 7, 2020

can you guys pls stop attacking addison rae i know you don’t like her but it’s embarrassing us and dream clearly doesn’t like it #dream #addisonrae pic.twitter.com/Q9kOgchEYw — . (@katie_wthonk) December 7, 2020

Bro. Leave Addison Rae alone. Dream gave her free merch. Let’s just be nice. She was nice on Twitter and it was relevant. What’s wrong with dream giving her merch and being genuinely nice? — Celia (@RainbowCakeMix) December 7, 2020

This recent wave of unwarranted criticism directed at Addison Rae, simply for receiving merch from Dream, has once again exposed the internet's toxic side and the extremities of fandoms in today's digital age.