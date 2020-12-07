Fans extend support to Addison Rae after she reveals she's been struggling with her mental health 

TikTok star Addison Rae recently revealed in a tweet that she has been struggling with her mental health. The statement invited tons of supportive messages from her millions of fans.
The 20-year-old TikTok sensation has recently been posting a string of motivational quotes and pieces of advice on her Twitter account. Many have been attempting to decipher the deeper meaning behind them.
Turns out there is indeed a lot more happening beneath the surface, as in her recent tweet she addressed her own struggle with her mental health of late.
Stressing on the importance of being "proud of oneself," Addison Rae included a list of things that don't define one's worth, alongside the message of recognizing "simple accomplishments."
Her tweet comes in the aftermath of a recent wave of criticism which was directed against her, on account of popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream's decision to send her his merchandise recently.
However, this gesture did not sit well with his fanbase, as they took offense to the fact that a TikTok star was seemingly making inroads into the sphere of gaming.
This resulted in a significant amount of toxicity being directed towards Addison Rae. Many believe this is the event that has been straining her mental health lately.
Twitter extends support to Addison Rae after Dream backlash
Addison Rae is one of the most popular internet personalities today and is best known for her TikTok videos.
Over the last year, she has witnessed unprecedented growth in popularity to become the second most followed personality on TikTok after Charli D'Amelio.
Since then, she has collaborated with companies such as L'Oreal and Reebok, appeared at high-profile ceremonies such as the Billboard Music Awards, and is now all set to make her Hollywood debut in "He's All That," a remake of the 1999 rom-com "She's All That."
Despite her immense popularity, she is no stranger to criticism.
Just recently, she had tagged popular YouTubers Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity in a cryptic tweet which ended up being criticized by a massive number of people online.
As fans feared a collaboration of sorts, Dream's recent decision to send his merch to Addison Rae did not sit well with a majority of his fanbase.
Fans believe that the toxic criticism she received contributed to her recent tweet where she addressed her struggle with mental health.
In response to her tweet, several of her fans took to Twitter to call out the internet's excessively toxic side and extended support to her.
This recent wave of unwarranted criticism directed at Addison Rae, simply for receiving merch from Dream, has once again exposed the internet's toxic side and the extremities of fandoms in today's digital age.
Published 07 Dec 2020, 21:17 IST