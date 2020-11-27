The Addison Rae Fortnite code explained

A few hours ago, TikTok sensation Addison Rae sent her fans into a tizzy after tweeting what seemed to be her Fortnite Creator Code: AddisonRae.

Encouraging people to use it, she claimed that an exclusive "Throwing it Back" emote would also be up for grabs.

Soon after her tweet went viral, excited fans took to Twitter to decipher the truth behind her Fortnite creator code.

use code “AddisonRae” on fortnite for a throwing it back emote — addison rae (@whoisaddison) November 27, 2020

At first glance, it did seem like Addison Rae was all set to get her exclusive emote in Fortnite. However, it appears that there is more to it than what meets the eye.

Rather than being an exercise in self-promotion, Addison Rae's tweet was actually a nod to Fortnite pro Astrend, who frequently uses the creator code AddisonRae.

By cleverly linking her tweet to the prospect of a "Throwing It Back" emote, she succeeded in stirring up a lot of interest, as curious fans responded enthusiastically.

Addison Rae teases her own Fortnite code

Addison Rae is one of the most popular TikTok stars today, currently the second most followed personality after Charli D'Amelio.

She has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months, having featured at prominent events such as The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.

Her recent tweet managed to attract substantial attention online after teasing her own Fortnite code, including a mention of the Throwing it Back TikTok dance, which is one of the most popular dances on the video-sharing app.

Her tweet was actually a means of extending support to Fortnite pro Astrend, who seemed overjoyed on seeing Addison Rae's tweet:

OH MY GOD I'M SHAKING RIGHT NOW — Code "AddisonRae" #AD (@XenAstrend) November 27, 2020

Soon after her tweet went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as fans began to petition for an Addison Rae x Fortnite crossover:

@FortniteGame Can we have a Addison Rae emote — Adeel Junaid (@AdeelJunaid2) November 27, 2020

you have a code now? stream fortnite pls — Absorber 💫 (#FaZe5) (@absorberyt) November 27, 2020

Might have to re-download Fortnite just for this — simpking (@CadenBobo) November 27, 2020

Ok I’m going to download Fortnite just to get Addison’s Emote. @whoisaddison — ChxrBby’s Crusty Account (@ChxrBby) November 27, 2020

🤔 just imagine Fortnite X Addison Rae just imagine basically that would be a tiktok callobaration if that happened that would be cool. https://t.co/3SUYX9e4Yg — Nick - Fortnite Leaks (Follows Back) 🎄🎅🏻 (@LeaksNick) November 27, 2020

I just can’t believe @whoisaddison just advertised @XenAstrend support a creator code on fortnite. Giving him $$$$ — Infer Schade #SoaR 🚀 (@SchadeForSoaR) November 27, 2020

While an official Addison Rae x Fortnite collaboration is yet to take place, the mere prospect is all it took to send her fan base into meltdown recently.