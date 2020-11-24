Charli D'Amelio accused of buying followers on TikTok, days after reaching 100 million mark

Just days after reaching the coveted 100 million follower mark, 16-year old TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio is now being accused of buying followers.
Fresh off a nightmarish week which saw her lose a whopping one million followers in a day due to her family chef video controversy, Charli D'Amelio recently grabbed headlines once again, by becoming the first TikTok star to gain a 100 million followers.
However, recent allegations by TikTokers have now cast a shadow of doubt over her stellar achievement, as it is alleged that she is buying followers in order to sustain her phenomenal follower growth:
While the TikToker above provided visual proof regarding the presence of questionable followers, another pointed out her follower graph which has been witnessing an unusual pattern of activity of late:
These recent allegations against Charli D'Amelio have now opened up a whole new Pandora's box online, regarding the practice of buying followers across various social media platforms.
Did Charli D'Amelio buy followers to reach the 100 million mark?
Charli D'Amelio is one of the most popular TikTok stars on the planet, who along with her sister Dixie, has been dominating the TikTok charts.
Her growth on the video-sharing platform has been phenomenal, as in the span of a year and a half, she has amassed a whopping 100 million followers.
From appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show to starring in an animated movie, StarDog and TurboCat, Charli D'Amelio is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.
Apart from her TikTok videos, she also posts videos of baking and make-up tutorials. She often tries her hand at video games such as Fortnite as well.
However, recently, she was embroiled in a major controversy when she and her sister Dixie were accused of being rude and ungrateful to their family chef, which led to a significant amount of backlash online.
After addressing the controversy in a tearful video, she returned to making content, and soon hit the 100 million mark, amid much fanfare.
Now, a few days later, TikTokers are accusing her of allegedly buying followers, which has led to several reactions online.
Check out some of the reactions to Charli D'Amelio buying followers online:
The practice of influencers allegedly buying followers has been an ongoing debate for a while now. However, Twitter doesn't seem too pleased with the idea that TikTok's biggest star could very well have jumped on to the bandwagon, to sustain her phenomenal numbers on the platform.
As a result, her recent achievement seems to have invited scrutiny, as the internet continues to speculate over the possibility of Charli D'Amelio buying followers on TikTok.
Published 24 Nov 2020, 21:55 IST