Charli D'Amelio breaks down and cries on stream after receiving hate online

In light of overwhelming criticism recently, 16-year old TikTok star Charli D'Amelio recently broke down during an Instagram live session and started crying.

The TikTok sensation has been under fire of late, ever since she and her sister Dixie were called out for being "rude" and "ungrateful" in a recent dinner video. Charli ended up bearing the brunt of the situation, as her comments regarding wanting 100 million followers, further exacerbated the criticism online.

In fact, the backlash has been so immense, that Charli D'Amelio is close to losing almost a million followers, in a span of just a single day:

UPDATE: Charli D’Amelio nearing losing 1 Million followers in less than 24 hours. She started Wednesday at 99.5M and currently sitting at 98.7M. TikTok appears to be limiting follower info as it’s slightly different than what appears on her page. Also, live updates seeing delays. pic.twitter.com/ZDPo9k50oV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

As countless number of fans continue to withdraw support for TikTok's biggest star, Charli D'Amelio recently hosted an Instagram live. The hate and toxicity actually ended up getting the better of her, which resulted in her crying on live stream:

UPDATE: Charli D’Amelio cries on live. Charli says she’s been getting messages telling her to kill herself. She adds it’s all a misunderstanding and that she wanted to get to 100M because she had a surprise for her fans. pic.twitter.com/DDQRwWtRp2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

In the clip above, she can be seen breaking down into tears, as she fails to keep her emotions under check.

She goes on to state that the entire controversy was a misunderstanding. She then proceeds to reveal the toxic nature of some of the messages she has been receiving online, with some even telling her to "kill herself".

Fans extend support to Charli D'Amelio, after she ends up crying on live

Advertisement

As reported in our feature earlier today, Charli D'Amelio and her family have been facing a considerable amount of flak online for their recent dinner video, where they hosted popular internet personality, James Charles.

From Charli seemingly complaining about not having 100 million followers, to Dixie throwing up in front of the family chef, the video has proved to be the undoing of the D'Amelios.

As Charli's follower count began to decrease rapidly, she hosted an Instagram live, where she shares an emotional response to the entire fiasco:

"Honestly like, seeing how people reacted to this, I don't even know if I want to do this anymore, this is messed up stuff that people are saying. "

"People telling me to hang myself, people just blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not okay at all. "

"You can hate on me all you want, but the fact that this is happening due to a misunderstanding, I just feel like that is not okay and if this is the community that I'm in , then I don't know if I want to do that anymore. "

She also goes on to state that the only reason she mentioned reaching a 100 million followers, was due to the fact that she had something exciting lined up for fans, on reaching the coveted milestone.

She also went on to tweet an encouraging post about mental health:

if anyone is struggling please do not hesitate to ask for help! you matter! 💕 https://t.co/R9nmZ309fR — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) November 19, 2020

Check out some of the responses from concerned fans online, as they called out the internet's toxicity and extended their love and support to Charli D'Amelio:

this really broked my heart, SHE'S 16 YEARS old and she just thought it would be cool hit 100M, and people and telling her to die just because that?!?!? @charlidamelio u don't deserve this. u are gonna hit 100M, trust me pic.twitter.com/yTbAZZ5TXW — xenia. (@chxrsmp3) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

i fucking hate yall. charli damelio is on live rn visibly shaking and crying because yall cancelled her for ‘being rude’. SHE IS A CHILD. pic.twitter.com/tdxxcb3VQF — Le3-6-1 🧁 (@SwaggyLonzo) November 19, 2020

Ok. about #charlidamelio, yes, what she did was rude and I'm sure she understands that. However, it is ABSOLUTELY NOT OK to WISH HARM upon a 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL! #charli is a HUMAN and the backlash she got is not ok. Charli, please stay strong. — ava_tpwk (@avatpwk2) November 19, 2020

charli damelio crying on live. do better y’all she’s a teenager. if you sent hate to her then idk what to tell you 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B959fldbkx — coochie inspector 💯 (@stanldrnow) November 19, 2020

i just wanted to let you know that i appreciate and love you more than you think. u saved my life and are the reason im here. thank u for everything @charlidamelio — hissa (@dameliospassion) November 19, 2020

if you . *

°

* think °. *

. +

that . ✵ *

✷

* ✧ charli damelio *

.

° . * really

° *

deserves the world * °

✧

° * retweet this — ash ♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@simpfordamelios) November 19, 2020

As support continues to pour in from her concerned fans online, the recent controversy surrounding Charli D'Amelio ended up exposing the internet's toxicity, and consequently, the perils of being a TikTok sensation.

With the internet divided over the entire fiasco, it remains to be seen what lies in store for Charli D'Amelio and the rest of her family in the forthcoming days.