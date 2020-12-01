"Hey": Addison Rae breaks the internet after tagging Corpse Husband, Quackity, and Dream in a cryptic tweet

TikTok star Addison Rae recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after a recent tweet of hers involving YouTube sensations Corpse Husband, Quackity, and Dream went viral.

All it took was a simple "hey" from her side for the internet to go into a meltdown. While Dream and Quackity are known to be two of the biggest Minecraft YouTubers today, Corpse Husband has been dominating social media with his Among Us streams of late.

The popularity of the trio is such that they have amassed millions of followers, who were recently left confused on seeing Addison Rae's cryptic tweet:

While Quackity and Dream responded soon after, Corpse Husband is yet to reply to her tweet:

hiiiii — Quackity (@Quackity) December 1, 2020

yes hello — Dream (@Dream) December 1, 2020

Her tweet has so far garnered almost 60K likes and 4K comments, as fans of Corpse Husband, Quackity, and Dream took to Twitter and attempted to decipher the meaning behind the tweet.

Addison Rae teases a collaboration with Corpse Husband, Quackity, and Dream?

Addison Rae is currently one of the biggest TikTok stars in the world, who is the second most followed personality on the video-sharing app after Charli D'Amelio.

She has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months, having featured at prominent events such as The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.

A notable name in the TikTok industry, Addison Rae occasionally also tries her hand at games such as Fortnite.

This makes her recent tweet directed at popular gamers all the more cryptic, considering the fact that the fandoms associated with TikTok and video games are poles apart.

The popular gamers in question are the trio of faceless YouTubers Dream and Corpse Husband, along with Minecraft pro, Quackity.

Each of them have amassed a stellar fan following over the course of their careers, who were recently triggered by the fact that a TikTok star had just tagged their favorite content creators in a tweet.

Check out some of the responses online as confused fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Addison Rae's latest tweet:

AYO WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT — MissTaylor69 (@MissTayIor69) December 1, 2020

sis clout chasing 😬😬✋ — Emily Winston (@Emily_ganes) December 1, 2020

IM SCARED — Marciツ︎ | BLM (@M_arciella) December 1, 2020

i’m confused what’s happening — Ayana ツ (@Ayana72396207) December 1, 2020

What about me what the fuck! — George (@GeorgeNoorFound) December 1, 2020

Lol its not the first time. Charli dixie already play among us w corpes — ✨0327✨ (@lislytherin) December 1, 2020

and me — George (@GeorgeNoorFound) December 1, 2020

She really doesn't 😔 — Galaxy Haven (@galaxy_haven) December 1, 2020

pain — moonchild (@monoiswack) December 1, 2020

The devil's — Ash (@Shawtyy22104431) December 1, 2020

new dream team lineup — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) December 1, 2020

addison rae @ ing corpse & dream does not sit well in my soul idk why — bisti :) she/her (@L0LZC0RPSE) December 1, 2020

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD AND EVERYTHING HOLY, PLEASE DO NOT LET ADDISON RAE MAKE A TIKTOK DANCE TO ONE OF CORPSE'S SONG... please... i WILL lose it — NICOLE ☆ she/her :) (@CR0PSFORCORPSE) December 1, 2020

addison rae really out here tryna catch sum clout from my mc bois and corpse like tf 🙄⁉ pic.twitter.com/jd1A1iO0kZ — ♡ 𝕜𝕥𝕙'𝕤 𝕨𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕖ᴱᴺ⁻¹²⁽⁷⁾ᴮᴱ ⟭⟬✜⨟ (@milkintxtiddies) December 1, 2020

what fucking timelime am i living in to see addison rae tweet at quackity pic.twitter.com/MQ20mjYpw5 — diana (@flowurdee) December 1, 2020

addison rae better not be coming for my men!!! didn’t you just announce you had a bf today??? pic.twitter.com/rbdUrva6qL — ✰ madi ✰ (@itsmadistew) December 1, 2020

I SWEAR if i ever see *playing minecraft with addison rae* — wrecka :) (@YuhGirlWrecka) December 1, 2020

From fans sharing hilarious posts expressing their fear of Addison Rae possibly doing a TikTok dance with the trio to simply criticizing the idea of an unexpected and potential crossover, the Twitterati has been buzzing ever since.

As speculation remains rife, fans are eagerly looking forward to unearthing the mystery behind Addison Rae's cryptic tweet in the coming days.

Perhaps, an Among Us or Minecraft collaborative stream? Time will certainly tell, soon enough.