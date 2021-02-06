Bryce Hall slammed for impersonating public servant 

Bryce Hall has been called out for filming a video where he breaks the law by lying his way into the kitchen of a restaurant.

Bryce Hall and his friend were wearing vests that had badges that said LADBS (or Los Angeles Department Of Building And Safety). pic.twitter.com/R2jUBFpFxk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 4, 2021

Bryce Hall broke the law in a video, and the clips are now circulating. He showed the places, the fake IDs he used to do it, and him working on items in the restaurants.

He goes through a lot of restaurants, including one that looks like a traditional restaurant, a McDonalds and one that looks like a Subway. Bryce Hall presented himself as a real safety inspector in every clip and his friend had a clip board to pretend to help.

Related: Bryce Hall gets ratioed by Dream, Quackity and others, as "Bruce Hall" trends on Twitter

Lmao 😂 — CRYSTAL (@crystallbell) February 5, 2021

At one point, Bryce operated a drill on a fridge. This is not technically vandalism, as he had no intent to cause damage. This same intent is repeated when his friend, who has a clipboard, gives fake health advice.

isn't he already facing a 2 month prison sentence for his partying? — sofia 🕊 (@sofiakathh) February 4, 2021

The worst part of his actions is that he is currently awaiting sentencing for throwing house parties during COVID. He could face up to a year in jail for his actions in that case and his actions here can, and most likely will, be brought up during the trial.

Advertisement

Bryce is most likely trying to get a lighter sentence on his COVID trial but the other COVID violations during the trial doesn't help his case.

Related: Twitter wants Bryce Hall cancelled after shocking footage of him attacking a restaurant waiter goes viral

Bryce Hall most likely also broke health codes on top of the law, leaving him open to lawsuits

Going into a restaurant's kitchen and being near food requires licenses. These licenses signify that someone has learned what to do and what not to do around food. Hopefully, Bryce and his friend never touched food.

Bryce Hall needs to go away already. pic.twitter.com/4PUvtA5Fhd — Dylan Revay (@Dustin_Revay) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Having him inside of the area where food was prepared without these licenses leaves the businesses he visited open to litigation. It also leaves Bryce open for a lawsuit from every business he visited. The court system will not find this funny, especially during COVID.

Related: 'Unnecessary, marketing move': TikTok star Bryce Hall under fire for comments on Ariana Grande