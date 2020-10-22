The latest star to jump on the TikTok controversy bandwagon is 21-year old Bryce Hall, who was recently involved in a restaurant brawl, where he can be seen lashing out at a waiter.

The incident was caught on camera and has now gone viral, and it has caused outrage online. This comes just a few weeks after the TikTok star was criticised for releasing footage of a brawl outside a diner, where he and fellow members of Sway House, can be seen ganging up against an unknown man.

we don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/2SC2MHLqhB — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 5, 2020

According to a report by TMZ, the reason behind his recent restaurant brawl was vaping, which is considered illegal in LA restaurants.

It is reported that despite the waiter telling him and his group to stop vaping numerous times, Bryce Hall was flippant in his attitude, to the extent of even blowing smoke in the waiter's face.

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Bryce Hall attacks a restaurant server after the restaurant asked Bryce to stop vaping—it’s illegal to vape in restaurants in LA, according to TMZ. This 2 weeks after the Sway Boys were seen viciously beating a person. pic.twitter.com/ZGQVTaSEAz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 21, 2020

In the clip above, Bryce Hall can be spotted in the midst of a huge scuffle, which eventually has to be broken up by staff and customers.

One source apparently said that it was Bryce and his friends who jumped an employee, with the TikTok star himself throwing the first punch.

Bryce on the other hand, refutes these claims and states that it was a manager who grabbed him and tried to drag him away. Irrespective of what really went down at the restaurant, Twitter seems to be having none of it, as they vehemently criticised Bryce Hall online.

For the love of God can we please just cancel Bryce Hall forever he does not deserve any sort of platform — Emily Brennan (@emilyjoybrennan) October 21, 2020

Bryce Hall courts controversy, yet again

Bryce Hall is turning out to be one of TikTok's most probematic stars, given his penchant for controversy.

Moreover, with millions of followers across social media, Bryce doesn't seem to be setting the right precedent for his young fans, some of whom religiously 'stan' him and fellow members of Sway House.

The 21-year old TikTok star has become notorious for his various controversies, which range from partying during the pandemic to his recent spate of street brawls.

According to TMZ, one employee reportedly suffered a broken hand and named Bryce Hall as his prime attacker. He is currently looking to press charges against him, as things don't seem to be looking good for the TikTok star.

NOTE: Everything in this thread is alleged. Bryce has denied he started fight. The restaurant server Bryce allegedly attacked said he is pressing charges. An investigation would surely mean the release of security footage that would show the sequence of events leading to fight. pic.twitter.com/cuxLdmKOSY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 21, 2020

If that wasn't enough, Bryce Hall now seems to have irked a large section of the online community, who seem to be reaching their breaking point when it comes to tolerating his antics.

Check out some of the reactions online, as several reacted to Bryce Hall's recent escapade:

is bryce hall beating and putting a waiter in a chokehold because he can’t vape the tiktok version of a Karen ? https://t.co/qjrtHBxPs3 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) October 21, 2020

Why is this Bryce Hall person trending for fighting a waiter that’s risking his life in the middle of a pandemic just to keep his job? pic.twitter.com/735YGnPGbd — María Britto Farías (@MariaBrittoF) October 21, 2020

me after reading bryce hall attacked resturant server pic.twitter.com/NgO76DYZjV — * (@tylerdurdenshit) October 21, 2020

fuck Bryce hall I never wanted to beat a privilege white boy up more pic.twitter.com/G6CfG3I2PF — 🎈 (@yericzy) October 21, 2020

Please tell me this Bryce Hall piece of shit has been arrested!



Not only is he breaking the fucking law vaping but now he’s attacking a waiter who’s already risking himself to work during a pandemic!



So sick of these fucking entitled online personalities. https://t.co/t4cHWbTCVs — Jenny from the Lego Block (@rikersit) October 21, 2020

?????? And the 10 year olds will defend him too cause he's Bryce Hall. Stop giving these people a platform pic.twitter.com/6CH8GRpTUD — nutella (@pxasq) October 21, 2020

now why the fuck does bryce hall still have a platform. pic.twitter.com/C8XhZKAv4I — 🦋 (@ughcarti) October 21, 2020

y’all giving this man bryce hall platform for what??? him and everyone in the sway house deadass broke out into a fight in a middle of a restaurant because a server asked bryce to stop vaping. y’all are sick if y’all still continue to support bryce. that mf doesn’t deserve nothin — cori(aline) 🕸🗡( check pin 📌 ) (@ENVYBESS0N) October 21, 2020

Bryce hall got in a fight with a waiter cause the waiter told him he couldn’t vape? He is a Karen — ✨Little Bitch ✨ (@itsrainingshrek) October 21, 2020

bryce hall getting mad at a restaurant for not letting him vape is the most tiktoker thing ever pic.twitter.com/EhVTzPhyrx — kat¹ᴰ (@niallinpayne) October 21, 2020

girl, no. just no. fuck bryce hall. https://t.co/gmwdZv68lI — supernova girl (@Ionelymgk) October 21, 2020

As criticism continues to pile up against him, and given his notorious track record, things do not seem to be looking up for Bryce Hall, who needs to get his act together soon.

However, there are always two sides to a story, and with the manager looking to press charges, expect the truth to be revealed eventually.