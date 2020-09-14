'Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage': The TikTok diss track drops online 

One of the most popular apps in the world, TikTok, has currently been enduring a tumultuous phase in the wake of the President of the United States, Donald Trump's decision to clamp down on Chinese-owned social media apps.
In a major development, the Chinese owner of TikTok chose Oracle over Microsoft as their technology partner. This move comes at a time when the clock is ticking down on President Trump's executive order to ban the app, which has a September 20th deadline.
The app is extremely popular among millions of millennials across the globe, and TikTok has always been criticized as a toxic environment, given its history of serving as a breeding ground for complex TikTok challenges.
In light of all the recent criticism, a YouTube channel called void, which is known for delivering 'diss tracks' on popular celebrities ranging from Pokimane to Mini Ladd, recently released a 'TikTok diss track.'
Also Read: An ominous new 'TikTok Benadryl Challenge' is encouraging teens to overdose.
The TikTok diss track
The track takes shots at eminent TikTok stars such as Bryce Hall and Tony Lopez, as the no-holds-barred lyrics tear into the shallowness of TikTok trends and the culture it tends to propagate in today's world.
Check out some of the diss track lyrics:
TikTok h**s getting treated like some Goddess , Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage
You getting f****d up by Donald, lose yo app and then you gonna be dancing in McDonald's
TikTok ban got these b*****s in a frenzy, got me feeling embarrassed to be born inside of Gen-Z
Hype house, Sway house,man it's all the same shit ..buncha white kids tryna act like they Kpop ...lookin like some emo kids from a 90's boy band
Why you tryna look like Nick from Jimmy Neutron , keep partying, STD's catch them all like Pokemon!
With a ban looming over its head, check out some of the criticism that has been coming TikTok's way of late:
Published 14 Sep 2020, 17:08 IST