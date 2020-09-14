'Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage': The TikTok diss track drops online 

One of the most popular apps in the world, TikTok, has currently been enduring a tumultuous phase in the wake of the President of the United States, Donald Trump's decision to clamp down on Chinese-owned social media apps.

In a major development, the Chinese owner of TikTok chose Oracle over Microsoft as their technology partner. This move comes at a time when the clock is ticking down on President Trump's executive order to ban the app, which has a September 20th deadline.

The app is extremely popular among millions of millennials across the globe, and TikTok has always been criticized as a toxic environment, given its history of serving as a breeding ground for complex TikTok challenges.

And everyday that goes by on tik tok I realize how soft this generation is... tik tok has rotted peoples brain. #BanTiktok — Local Plug®️ (@nxplm) September 13, 2020

In light of all the recent criticism, a YouTube channel called void, which is known for delivering 'diss tracks' on popular celebrities ranging from Pokimane to Mini Ladd, recently released a 'TikTok diss track.'

The TikTok diss track

The track takes shots at eminent TikTok stars such as Bryce Hall and Tony Lopez, as the no-holds-barred lyrics tear into the shallowness of TikTok trends and the culture it tends to propagate in today's world.

Check out some of the diss track lyrics:

TikTok h**s getting treated like some Goddess , Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage

You getting f****d up by Donald, lose yo app and then you gonna be dancing in McDonald's

TikTok ban got these b*****s in a frenzy, got me feeling embarrassed to be born inside of Gen-Z

Hype house, Sway house,man it's all the same shit ..buncha white kids tryna act like they Kpop ...lookin like some emo kids from a 90's boy band

Why you tryna look like Nick from Jimmy Neutron , keep partying, STD's catch them all like Pokemon!

With a ban looming over its head, check out some of the criticism that has been coming TikTok's way of late:

I used to think youtube couples were the worst, until tiktok couples became a thing — Tomi (@TomyyO_) August 26, 2020

Imagine being so self-centered and consumed by "for the clicks" that you become a sociopath and pretend to be a victim in one of the worst atrocities in our history.



This is no longer "they're young and don't know better". They know full well what they're doing. I hate TikTok... — Zeldrick (@Zeldrick) August 24, 2020

I truly believe tiktok is the worst and most toxic social media platform...and I had a tumblr account in 2013.... — Sab aka tappiocas wifey⁷ (@Mooncrab_96) September 13, 2020

tiktok comment sections have to be one of the most toxic places ever — jonathan (@jonathanfuckmeh) September 11, 2020