Bryce Hall gets ratioed by Dream, Quackity and others, as "Bruce Hall" trends on Twitter 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently got ratioed by the popular quartet of Minecraft YouTubers, namely Dream, Karl Jacobs, Quackity, and GeorgeNotFound.

It all started with a series of recent tweets by the 21-year old. The first was a tweet about the streaming platform Hulu.

hulu n hangin type of night — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 11, 2021

His tweet managed to attract significant interest from the Minecraft community. Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs were quick to responded to him.

First up were Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, and Quackity. The trio decided to strike up a casual conversation under the tweet.

VOUCH — Sapnap (@sapnap) January 11, 2021

Ok bruce — Quackity (@Quackity) January 11, 2021

However, subsequent tweets by Dream and George received the most likes and comments.

Dream also slipped in a subtle troll. He joked that Bryce Hall had finally learned how to use the reply feature on Twitter.

when you learn the reply feature 😫 — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 11, 2021

If that wasn't enough, the group then spammed his comments section with gifs and images of shirtless buff guys. This invited some hilarious reactions before "Bruce Hall" began to trend online.

Twitter reacts as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and more interact with Bryce Hall

This was a result of Quackity referring to Bryce Hall as Bruce Hall. Twitter decided to then trend the name "Bruce Hall" with a series of hilarious posts at the TikTok star's expense.

The Minecraft community also started spamming Bryce Hall's post with pictures of buff jocks.

This was an expected interaction, and fans were excited to see these two worlds collide.

Bryce Hall okay, but have you seen Karl Quackity and Dream?

(*Dying at cringe) pic.twitter.com/y3TRRArvDo — 💤 (@Bellanoootfound) January 11, 2021

don’t know what that means mr bruce hall they are probably making fun of you ! i would never tho 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/m6yKJe8iFb — dania (@dania4k) January 11, 2021

not only do you guys keep ratio-ing the fuck outta him, you got “bruce hall” FUCKING TRENDING LITERALLY BYE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/edrs9cDIv9 — jordayn♥ (@jswhite1202) January 11, 2021

bryce hall after getting ratioed 10 times by feraltwt within minutes pic.twitter.com/zyLOAigsmM — bre loves awesamdude (@honkbreana) January 11, 2021

bro u just got ratioed 3 times pic.twitter.com/RVnSGAKnin — violet (@netherbrickslut) January 11, 2021

wow all the mc youtubers rlly woke up and chose violence

bro got ratio’d 5 times — hivife29 (@hivife29) January 11, 2021

. @quackity4k SEE WHAT YOUVE DONE — amanda is broken (@mandawastaken) January 11, 2021

twitter caption man having to look through the muscle jock gifs to find out why bruce hall is trending: pic.twitter.com/kwobPolreq — 💚max | we love you dream💚 (@maxietyalt) January 11, 2021

Bruce hall trending because he got ratio’d multiple times is funny pic.twitter.com/uvkzmgKHNj — A (@honkaandrea) January 11, 2021

i only know bruce hall and brtyce hall pic.twitter.com/EllB6Aykj6 — ًgaybe (@fearfilledqueer) January 11, 2021

bryce hall who😐 i only know bruce hall https://t.co/653FvVcNt0 — daphne (@indieboykarl) January 11, 2021

Why on earth have I just woke up and see Bruce hall trending what’s he done now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — brycesmallhall (@simping_bryce) January 11, 2021

Bruce hall right now after ratio like 10 times pic.twitter.com/szEuKdBYRs — irene cuevas (@irenecu78379655) January 11, 2021

This isn't the first time that the Minecraft YouTubers have got a TikTok star trending on Twitter. Just a few months earlier, Dream and Quackity interacted with Addison Rae, another popular TikTok star. Rae also happens to be Bryce's girlfriend.

The Minecraft community had an absolute ball and make for one of the funnier subsections in the video game community. This shouldn't be a surprise when it's led by Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs.

Their recent light-hearted banter could also be building towards a Minecraft collaboration of sorts.