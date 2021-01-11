Bryce Hall gets ratioed by Dream, Quackity and others, as "Bruce Hall" trends on Twitter 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently got ratioed by the popular quartet of Minecraft YouTubers, namely Dream, Karl Jacobs, Quackity, and GeorgeNotFound.
It all started with a series of recent tweets by the 21-year old. The first was a tweet about the streaming platform Hulu.
His tweet managed to attract significant interest from the Minecraft community. Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs were quick to responded to him.
First up were Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, and Quackity. The trio decided to strike up a casual conversation under the tweet.
However, subsequent tweets by Dream and George received the most likes and comments.
Dream also slipped in a subtle troll. He joked that Bryce Hall had finally learned how to use the reply feature on Twitter.
If that wasn't enough, the group then spammed his comments section with gifs and images of shirtless buff guys. This invited some hilarious reactions before "Bruce Hall" began to trend online.
Twitter reacts as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and more interact with Bryce Hall
This was a result of Quackity referring to Bryce Hall as Bruce Hall. Twitter decided to then trend the name "Bruce Hall" with a series of hilarious posts at the TikTok star's expense.
The Minecraft community also started spamming Bryce Hall's post with pictures of buff jocks.
This was an expected interaction, and fans were excited to see these two worlds collide.
This isn't the first time that the Minecraft YouTubers have got a TikTok star trending on Twitter. Just a few months earlier, Dream and Quackity interacted with Addison Rae, another popular TikTok star. Rae also happens to be Bryce's girlfriend.
The Minecraft community had an absolute ball and make for one of the funnier subsections in the video game community. This shouldn't be a surprise when it's led by Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs.
Their recent light-hearted banter could also be building towards a Minecraft collaboration of sorts.
