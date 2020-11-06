'Unnecessary, marketing move': TikTok star Bryce Hall under fire for comments on Ariana Grande 

TikTok star Bryce Hall is facing the wrath of incensed fans online, after his recent comments on Ariana Grande touched upon a raw nerve with her millions of fans across the globe.
Recently, the 27-year old Grammy Award winner was vocal in her criticism of all those who had gathered at the Old West-themed Saddle Ranch restaurant in Los Angeles for a Halloween party.
Among those present were the likes of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, as the restaurant is known to be a favourite haunt for TikTok stars, who in the midst of a global pandemic, recently descended upon the popular restaurant in hordes.
While the lack of masks and social distancing norms were quite conspicuous, pop sensation Ariana Grande was one of the most notable personalities who questioned the need to party in the midst of a raging pandemic.
Bryce Hall seems to have taken offence to her comments, as during a recent appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, he labelled her comments as 'unnecessary' and a 'marketing move':
His recent comments have irked her millions of fans online, who took to Twitter to criticise the 21-year old TikTok star, who now seems to have found himself in the midst of yet another controversy.
Bryce Hall x Ariana Grande is trending online
Bryce Hall is one of the most notable TikTok stars today, with a million strong fan base.
A member of TikTok stable Sway House, the 21-year old is known to often court controversy with his behaviour off-screen, and has been involved in numerous brawls. Most recently, shocking footage of him attacking a restaurant waiter went viral, which invited criticism from a large section of the online community.
He has also come to be known for flouting rules during the pandemic, and has been spotted partying on several accounts.
It is due to these traits that a sense of aversion has already begun to creep in against Bryce Hal,l and with his recent comments on Ariana Grande, it seems like he has offended thousands more.
Check out some of the reactions online, as incensed Ariana Grande fans took to Twitter t criticise Bryce for his remarks:
As criticism continues to mount online, Bryce Hall now finds himself on the warpath of several angry Ariana Grande fans, who have come out in full support of their idol.
Published 06 Nov 2020, 19:21 IST