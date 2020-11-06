'Unnecessary, marketing move': TikTok star Bryce Hall under fire for comments on Ariana Grande 

TikTok star Bryce Hall is facing the wrath of incensed fans online, after his recent comments on Ariana Grande touched upon a raw nerve with her millions of fans across the globe.

Recently, the 27-year old Grammy Award winner was vocal in her criticism of all those who had gathered at the Old West-themed Saddle Ranch restaurant in Los Angeles for a Halloween party.

Among those present were the likes of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, as the restaurant is known to be a favourite haunt for TikTok stars, who in the midst of a global pandemic, recently descended upon the popular restaurant in hordes.

While the lack of masks and social distancing norms were quite conspicuous, pop sensation Ariana Grande was one of the most notable personalities who questioned the need to party in the midst of a raging pandemic.

Bryce Hall seems to have taken offence to her comments, as during a recent appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, he labelled her comments as 'unnecessary' and a 'marketing move':

TikTok star @BryceHall tells ‘Hollywood Raw,’ @ArianaGrande slammed influencers partying during pandemic as a mere “marketing move”:



"She knew that TikTokers have a high audience. She knew a lot of people would agree, because there's a lot of people that hate TikTokers...” pic.twitter.com/4TIN90ltmG — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 5, 2020

His recent comments have irked her millions of fans online, who took to Twitter to criticise the 21-year old TikTok star, who now seems to have found himself in the midst of yet another controversy.

Bryce Hall x Ariana Grande is trending online

Bryce Hall is one of the most notable TikTok stars today, with a million strong fan base.

A member of TikTok stable Sway House, the 21-year old is known to often court controversy with his behaviour off-screen, and has been involved in numerous brawls. Most recently, shocking footage of him attacking a restaurant waiter went viral, which invited criticism from a large section of the online community.

He has also come to be known for flouting rules during the pandemic, and has been spotted partying on several accounts.

It is due to these traits that a sense of aversion has already begun to creep in against Bryce Hal,l and with his recent comments on Ariana Grande, it seems like he has offended thousands more.

Check out some of the reactions online, as incensed Ariana Grande fans took to Twitter t criticise Bryce for his remarks:

Quick Fact: Despite only having 2 videos, Ariana got +4M more followers than him on Tik Tok (his most popular platform)



Attention Seeker (@BryceHall):15.1M

Ariana: 19.1M pic.twitter.com/pcK1dQEVSl — 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@ArianaWorldHQ) November 5, 2020

these tiktok kids really out here thinking they're a-list celebrities as if ariana doesn't have 70 times as many followers as you JUST on twitter. stick to dancing and keep arianas name out your mouth @BryceHall bc i PROMISE you're embarrassing yourself — alexander (@thelightalex) November 5, 2020

not bryce hall saying that ariana grande was using tiktokers for publicity pic.twitter.com/uOr5gl7lFH — larissa (@larissardriguez) November 5, 2020

Yes, Bryce Hall. Ariana Grande, one of the most famous artists in the world, is using the you for publicity. Makes complete sense. https://t.co/iZLHn4T8o9 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 6, 2020

Someone needs to humble this Tik Tok generation of “influencers” quickly! Their ego’s are astronomical 🥱 — dom (@actualIydominic) November 5, 2020

bryce hall speaking on ariana grande ? if his ugly ass don’t stfu. she didn’t even say “tiktokers” he just felt attacked cus he knows he’s wrong for going to a party during a pandemic — ؘ (@sheisgiaw) November 5, 2020

not this giraffe neck coming for ariana😭 calling people out for partying during a pandemic is not “unnecessary”, & ariana has over 200 million followers on insta, she don’t need your “big audience” @BryceHall pic.twitter.com/LpNbAqdl7k — helena ❀ (@fentgrande) November 5, 2020

Ariana doesn’t even know who you are sit down — Craig manning die (@mannysantosicon) November 6, 2020

Not Bryce Hall saying Ariana used Tiktokers as "Marketing" when she surpasses him on the platform with TWO VIDEOS. Boy shut cho ass pic.twitter.com/gybHlDG2nm — JUNNY 🎄 (@namjoonsmoonson) November 5, 2020

Bryce Hall. If you and Ariana grande were in a room together you’d get absolutely no attention. You’re talentless and have no flavour you cis white heterosexual male. Shut up about Marketing you idiot — Jamie ❄️ (@POVJamie_) November 6, 2020

This Bryce Hall dude is so embarrassingly delusional 😂 she’s ARIANA GRANDE one the biggest artists right now. She could make a song about her socks and it’ll be number 1 so why would she need to use Z list celebrities like tiktokers to promote herself 💀 https://t.co/yT1qFkRNV3 — 🔫 (@jamesblondee) November 6, 2020

ariana grande doesn’t need to use tiktokers for marketing moves bryce hall i promise she doesn’t want and isn’t going to get any clout off of you... she actually just has a brain and isn’t selfish during a pandemic — sofia// bnha 290 spoilers (@unsaidshoto) November 5, 2020

As criticism continues to mount online, Bryce Hall now finds himself on the warpath of several angry Ariana Grande fans, who have come out in full support of their idol.