'Ariana Grande for President': Twitter reacts to music video of her latest single, 'Positions'

Fans officially want music sensation Ariana Grande as President of the United States, post the release of her recent single, Positions.

Apart from being the most followed musician on Instagram, the 27-year-old American singer-songwriter is also one of the most influential artists of her generation, having racked up numerous accolades, including being named Woman of The Year (2018) by Billboard.

Positions is the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album, and the music video imagines Ariana Grande as the President of the USA.

In some of the most iconic images from the three-minute video, she is spotted sitting in the Oval office, attending a Cabinet meeting, and rustling up treats in the kitchen.

From awarding Medals of Honour to taking her dog for a walk on the White House lawn, Ariana Grande seems entirely at ease when slipping into the role of President.

Featuring catchy lyrics and an infectious vibe, the music video has already raked in 2 million-plus views so far. It has sent the Twitterati into a meltdown, as enthusiastic fans vouched for 'Ariana as President.'

Ariana Grande is the President in new music video

Ariana Grande has so far experienced immense success over her career, and the former Nickelodeon star only seems to be growing from strength to strength with each passing year.

Positions is the lead single from her highly-anticipated sixth studio album, and marks her first solo release since her 2019 album, thank u, next.

It follows her recent hit collaborations with Justin Bieber (Stuck With You) and Lady Gaga (Rain on Me), which both went on to peak at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Whenever Ariana Grande releases new music, the hype is always astronomical. With her recent 'President' look, the music video of Positions is already a major hit among fans online.

Check out some of the reactions as fans went gaga over the Florida native as President:

PRESIDENT ARIANA GRANDE I KNOW THAT’S FCKING RIGHT pic.twitter.com/HtM7xNq36t — BP1 (@IaIisapinks) October 23, 2020

ariana grande, the only president we will ever need #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/JsnTfkJpfv — liam ❀ (@daltianas) October 23, 2020

TAYLOR SWIFT FOR PRESIDENT AND ARIANA GRANDE FOR VICE. OMFG THE COLLAPSE pic.twitter.com/wseMhguOsb — Margo (@MissAmelodrama) October 23, 2020

President Ariana Grande signing an Executive Order banning tops who just reply “k” pic.twitter.com/JidQmCd5FH — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 23, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE IS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES pic.twitter.com/EpFzli44tj — sheri✿⁷ POSITIONS (@lovinimIivin) October 23, 2020

fuck trump and biden. ARIANA GRANDE FOR PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/2h6v2ZlPFF — ✜ᴮᴱanna⁷ (@taesluver) October 23, 2020

give it up for our president ariana grande 🥵🙏 pic.twitter.com/maZnO0IAVd — em (@mohopoly) October 23, 2020

i hope ariana grande sleeps well tonight knowing she released the song of the year and ended every president to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/pK8L2AEEyX — ck ❀ (@billianaoutsold) October 23, 2020

donald trump who? I only know ariana grande, president of the whole world #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/R2z2vqmNjl — spooky cat 🎃 ☂︎ (@JUNKlEKLAUS) October 23, 2020

nothing but respect for MY president of the united states, ariana grande pic.twitter.com/CTXOAGrY2z — y̶͍̦̱̖̮̟̘̠̓̆̏͝u̸̢͉͉͆̆́̾ͅh̵̡̢̛̻͓̭̖̼̬͖̆̇̑̍͒́̀̈́͝ (@elvishuniverse) October 23, 2020

ariana grande walking with all women vs trump walking with mainly white men. ariana for president #positions pic.twitter.com/dpiRFNUvjn — bt ❀ (@aotdts) October 23, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE FOR PRESIDENT

THATS HOW YOU MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/dTArWL34l0 — 𝑖𝑧𝑧𝑖𝑒 💨 P O S I T I O N S (@izziemarcondes) October 23, 2020

DOGS AT THE WHITE HOUSE. SEE ARIANA GRANDE IS THE PRESIDENT THIS COUNTRY NEEDS. #positions pic.twitter.com/Y9MRJQidru — seyna. (@toulouseimagine) October 23, 2020

Ariana Grande is the president in the music video is everything #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/87lPZ8gifL — Ariana Grande Update 🌸 (@ArianatorFallen) October 23, 2020

Ariana Grande certainly seems to be winning hearts with her President avatar, and in what constitutes the highlight of the day, check out this hilarious tweet by a parody account of Donald Trump:

I am officially resigning as the President of the United States of America. Ariana Grande can have my seat. — Donald J. Trump (@cxthrinaquino) October 23, 2020

Its's only been a few hours since the music video for Positions dropped, and Ariana Grande is already trending all over social media at No 1.