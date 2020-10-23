'Ariana Grande for President': Twitter reacts to music video of her latest single, 'Positions'

Fans officially want music sensation Ariana Grande as President of the United States, post the release of her recent single, Positions.
Apart from being the most followed musician on Instagram, the 27-year-old American singer-songwriter is also one of the most influential artists of her generation, having racked up numerous accolades, including being named Woman of The Year (2018) by Billboard.
Positions is the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album, and the music video imagines Ariana Grande as the President of the USA.
In some of the most iconic images from the three-minute video, she is spotted sitting in the Oval office, attending a Cabinet meeting, and rustling up treats in the kitchen.
From awarding Medals of Honour to taking her dog for a walk on the White House lawn, Ariana Grande seems entirely at ease when slipping into the role of President.
Featuring catchy lyrics and an infectious vibe, the music video has already raked in 2 million-plus views so far. It has sent the Twitterati into a meltdown, as enthusiastic fans vouched for 'Ariana as President.'
Ariana Grande is the President in new music video
Ariana Grande has so far experienced immense success over her career, and the former Nickelodeon star only seems to be growing from strength to strength with each passing year.
Positions is the lead single from her highly-anticipated sixth studio album, and marks her first solo release since her 2019 album, thank u, next.
It follows her recent hit collaborations with Justin Bieber (Stuck With You) and Lady Gaga (Rain on Me), which both went on to peak at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Whenever Ariana Grande releases new music, the hype is always astronomical. With her recent 'President' look, the music video of Positions is already a major hit among fans online.
Check out some of the reactions as fans went gaga over the Florida native as President:
Ariana Grande certainly seems to be winning hearts with her President avatar, and in what constitutes the highlight of the day, check out this hilarious tweet by a parody account of Donald Trump:
Its's only been a few hours since the music video for Positions dropped, and Ariana Grande is already trending all over social media at No 1.Published 23 Oct 2020, 13:10 IST