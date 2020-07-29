Fortnite: Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande collab in the making?

Fortnite is no stranger to the world of collaborations and tie-ups, as it has played host to several musicians, movies and other pop-culture personalities throughout its impressive three-year run.

Moreover, the recent launch of it's Party Royale mode has paved the way for exclusive music concerts featuring the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello. All this means that the possibilities are endless when it comes to forthcoming collaborations.

In a recent development, there have been rumours that an exclusive Fortnite collaboration, featuring music icons Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, is reportedly in the making.

Check out the tweet below, courtesy Buzzing Pop on Twitter:

Our exclusive source has confirmed that @LadyGaga and @ArianaGrande will be teaming up once again to shoot something in partnership with @FortniteGame this week. pic.twitter.com/Z07TRf7kUM — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) July 28, 2020

We address these rumours and trace the various reactions trending online.

Fortnite ft Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

While the prospect of witnessing an exclusive Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande Fortnite event is undoubtedly exciting, there appears to be no concrete confirmation yet regarding a possible collaboration.

While this would technically be Ariana Grande's first tryst with Fortnite, Lady Gaga found herself in a famous Twitter thread with popular Fortnite pro Ninja a year ago.

Check out their fun conversation below:

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

Their conversation received immense coverage and even led to speculation of a possible collaboration:

imma call it here lady gaga is collaborating with epic games and there’s gonna be a lady gaga fortnite skin and dance https://t.co/zZ8rzrhIpq — david 🧼 (@bapestadavid) October 16, 2019

While those speculations are yet to come to fruition, a recent development seems to have reignited interest in the persistent rumours.

Back in May, Lady Gaga's song 'Rain on Me', in collaboration with none other than Ariana Grande herself, was launched on Spotify, with an accompanying note that said: 'Presented by the Epic Games store'.

Check out the tweet below:

This left fans once again wondering as to what could be in store, and recent rumours have only amplified their excitement.

Reactions online

Twitter was abuzz with reactions to the latest rumour, with several taking to the social media platform to share their views on the potential development.

Check out some of them below:

omg let me download fortnite — 𝐧 〄 (@gagasarii) July 28, 2020

ok but did we ask — amira (@swtamira) July 28, 2020

Imagine a bad romance emote, like how amazing.



(the walking part if you have seen the video clip) — Mark Manning 🇳🇱 (@MarkManningNL) July 28, 2020

if this true i will cry so hard and spend every single vbuck i own pic.twitter.com/qXW5BT1XxC — 𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚊ミ☆ (@honeymoontearss) July 28, 2020

One particular tweet went one step further, offering a look at potential Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande Fortnite skins:

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (Fortnite) pic.twitter.com/e2gYicXUfc — VICTOR ⛈ (@TAYLOR_GAGA16) July 28, 2020

As Fortnite continues to expand its horizons and evolve as a cross-cultural entertainment zone, this latest development has surely sent shockwaves through the online community.

It remains to be seen how this particular situation pans out, as there have only been tight-lipped rumour till now.

You can take a look at the video below which address the rumours of a possible Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande Fortnite collaboration: