Fortnite Party Royale ft Diplo: Free Afterparty Wrap up for grabs

Thomas Wesley Pentz, aka Diplo, is all set for another exclusive Fortnite concert. As part of his final show for the summer, the famous American DJ will be returning to the main stage of the Fortnite Party Royale mode.

The event is all set to take place on the 31st of July, and is titled: Diplo Presents: Higher Ground.

ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝔸𝕤𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕕@diplo Presents: Higher Ground is coming to the Main Stage on July 31st at 2 PM ET.



Don’t miss his last summer residency!https://t.co/SIjZx3rpDO pic.twitter.com/OnPQAEe1vN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 27, 2020

In case you happen to miss out or want to tune in again, you can also catch the rebroadcast of the Diplo show on Monday, the 3rd of August at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT/6:30 AM IST in the Fortnite Main Stage.

Fortnite and Diplo

Diplo is no stranger to the expansive world of Fortnite, which continues to line up an impressive list of artists for exclusive concerts, having featured the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott in the past.

He has also collaborated exclusively with Fortnite in the past, kickstarting this association with an exclusive Major Lazer set feat Jordan Fisher in May.

Nice night for a party 😏



In 30 mins join @Jordan_Fisher and @Diplo, performing his Major Lazer set, LIVE at the Fortnite Party Royale Main Stage!



You won't want to miss it 👀 pic.twitter.com/oQlNndrgh8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 2, 2020

His most recent collaboration was back in June, with the premier of his album: Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley feat Young Thug and Noah Cyrus.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Milenium-us.org

Diplo recently took to Twitter to announce his latest collaboration with Fortnite:

continuing to transition to living fully online pic.twitter.com/PEfpA1zZCa — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) July 27, 2020

Free Afterparty Wrap

Epic Games has a sweet reward lined up for all those who attend the Diplo Presents: Higher Ground show.

An exclusive Afterparty Wrap will be available to all those who log in to Fortnite from any time between Thursday, the 30th of July (8 PM ET/5 PM PT/5:30 AM IST) to Saturday, the 1st of August (8 PM ET/5 PM PT/5:30 AM IST).

The music-reactive wrap falls under the rare category, and is a vibrant splash of colours. Check it out below:

The Afterparty Wrap (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Envision outfit and updated item shop

In the build-up to the event, an exclusive Envision outfit will make its way to the item shop on the 30th of July. Also, there will be a Back-Scratcher Back Bling, and a Light Knives Pickaxe up for grabs.

Data miner HYPEX offered us a view of everything coming to the item shop.

All of these cosmetics will be in the itemshop on Thursday, July 30 at 8 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/fNehKXeB5E — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2020

Alongside the Envision outfit, there will be other exclusive music-reactive outfits making their debut. These include the Party Diva, the Party MVP, the Party Star and the returning Nightlife outfit, in a brand new style.

Check them all out below:

The exclusive Party Royale outfits (Image Credits- Epic Games)

For all those who are wondering what they could possibly look like in-game, you can take an exclusive look courtesy the tweet below:

Here's a look ingame for anyone interested pic.twitter.com/7IRj8INIgL — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 27, 2020

The popularity of Fortnite Party Royale

The Fortnite Party Royale mode was launched in May this year, to provide fans with a hangout zone, devoid of the competitive aspect associated with the game.

Weapons and materials are not available, with the emphasis being on cultivating an interactive and integrated environment, replete with chill vibes.

Also read: We The People coming to Fortnite

Image Credits: Epic Games

Players are free to listen to music, participate in fun activities and take time off from the competitive side of things. The premiere witnessed the likes of Steve Aoki, deadmau5 and Dillon Francis, who paved the way for several such collaborations to follow.

Image Credits- Epic Games

The Party Royale Island has also witnessed movie nights, with Christopher Nolan's films exclusively being shown. The emergence of Fortnite Party Royale as an evolving and experimental space has undoubtedly helped bring the spotlight back onto the game, which continues to host numerous celebrities and performances.

You can read more about the popularity of Fortnite Party Royale here.

Also read: Fortnite: Batn Begins, Inception and The Prestige set to screen in Party Royale

You can take a look at how popular streamers reacted to Diplo's previous concert in Fortnite: Party Royale, in the video below: