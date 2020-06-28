Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite: Real or fake?

Ariana Grande is a popular singer and her Fortnite skin art is made by D3NNI.

Several Fortnite content creators have got their exclusive skins in the game time and then.

Image Credit: D3NNI/Twitter

Fortnite has collaborated with many musicians, streamers, and icons to make their in-game cosmetics. Recently, popular Fortnite content creator Loserfruit got herself an exclusive in-game skin. Ninja, a professional Fortnite player also has his exclusive skin in the game.

This has generated a lot of hype regarding who should be the next one to get his/her skin in the game. Several names like Pokimane and Lachlan have been suggested by the Fortnite gaming community.

Some digital artists are also creating concept skin arts that feature their favorite artists. One of the concept arts was made by D3NNI on the famous singer' Ariana Grande.' Here is a picture of the concept art:

Image Credit: D3NNI/Twitter

The skin looks gorgeous and realistic. It is an excellent piece of art. However, this skin is not available in the game as of now. The Fortnite Icon Series might bring the skin into the game as a cosmetic that players would be able buy in the in-game store.

There is also a possibility that Ariana Grande might perform a virtual concert in the game like Travis Scott and Marshmello, which would be equally exciting for the players. However, nothing is rock solid at this moment, but given the success of these virtual concerts, it might be possible in the future. It is also rumored that the next virtual concert might be a paid concert in Fortnite.

Content Creators like Pokemane loved this concept design, and here is her reaction to this concept of skin art:

POKI APPROVES PART 3 🥰♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/2Hc27RWqQq — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) July 27, 2019

Conclusion

Ariana Grande skin is not yet introduced in Fortnite. This is a mere concept art made by D3NNI. However, it might be introduced as actual skin in the future in Fortnite.

