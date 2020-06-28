Fortnite: Best Trickshot map code

Fortnite allows its players to perform various trick shots in the game to eliminate their enemies.

There is a map in Fortnite specially designed to practice trick shots.

Image Credit: Fortnite

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game which is developed by Epic Games. It is a popular video game and has a variety of emotes, cosmetics, and weapons.

With the introduction of Season 3, players are grinding hard for their battle pass rewards. However, a small number of people play Fortnite just to enjoy the game and stay away from the competitive scene.

Thus, for those players, trick shots are an elixir of gaming. For those who may not know, Trick shots are a technique of shooting the enemy by doing difficult movements like jumping off a building and then shooting the enemy while in the air.

Trickshots are pretty hard to hit, but if you're good at them, they are very satisfying to hit. There are several Fortnite content creators like Muselk and other professional players who often tend to end their Fortnite matches with a trickshot.

If you also want to hit trick shots on your enemy in the battleground, you need to practice them. There is a map specially designed for helping you practice the trick shots in the game.

Trickshot map code in Fortnite

Image Credit: ThatBeast/YT

Map Name: PARALLEL TYDENS OFFICIAL TRICKSHOT MAP!

Map Creator: TYDENS

Map Code: 7043-8402-4364

Map Description: JUMP IN TO LEARN AND PRACTICE YOUR EPIC TRICKSHOT SKILLS!

This is a very open map, and it is filled with utilities. You have different weapons and vehicles to choose from. You can perform trick shots on this map and perfect them along the way. This will help you learn, and you would be able to use them in an actual battle royale match.

There are other trick shots maps as well in Fortnite Creative Mode.

