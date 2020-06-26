Fortnite: How old is Midas in the game?

The whereabouts of Midas in Fortnite Battle Royale are not yet known.

There is no official mention of Midas' age in Fortnite, but can be predicted through in-game facts.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 update has introduced a lot of new content in the game. It has brought along several new features like Firefly jar, new POI locations, and much more. Players have finally got the chance to play the new season after months of delay.

The new update also introduced a villain- Midas into the game. However, many people are confused about the whereabouts of Midas in the new season. Fan theories suggest he might be living in a boat that is not even on the map.

What is the age of Midas in Fortnite?

There is no official mention of Midas' age in Fortnite by Epic Games. However, there is a theory that gives us a rough estimation of his age in the game. We will consider two factors that will help us make a calculated guess of his age.

Last season, we had a Deadpool themed yacht in the game, which featured the statue of Midas as well.

Predicting Midas' age in Fortnite

The statue showcases Midas in his younger days. The facial structure of him in the statue has round cheeks which need some more time to get matured to look like Midas we know today. However, one of the key things to note in the statue is the absence of a Scar on his face. According to this statue, his age might be around 16-18 years.

That brings us to the next part of the theory, which suggests that Moewscles gave Midas the scar. We know from the helmets that Midas keeps on display in his room that he was responsible for the death of Lynx.

At that time, Meowcles was closely attached to Lynx, which is quite evident by his in-game tattoo. He might have taken revenge against Midas.

This incident might have happened recently in Fortnite universe. Thus, Midas would now be somewhere around 22 to 26 years old. Do note that it is mere speculation based on the theories and in-game facts.

