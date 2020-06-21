PUBG Mobile: Major differences between Erangel and Miramar

A look at the major differences between the most popular maps in PUBG Mobile.

The maps are compared on the basis of three parameters- size, transportation and loot.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful mobile games in the world. The game has a loyal fanbase that comprises of millions of gamers across the globe.

PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and is available to download for Android and iOS devices.

The developers frequently add new content to the game in the form of maps, new weapons and characters. However, there is a constant debate regarding which PUBG Mobile map is the best to play.

Erangel vs Miramar: Major differences in PUBG Mobile

We will consider three parameters while comparing the maps. Those parameters would be size, transportation and Loot. Let's s jump right into it!

#1 Size

The size of both Erangel and Miramar is 8x8 km in the game. Thus, the maps are absolute of the same size. However, most of the Erangel map is covered underwater and its land percentage is 51.47%. Miramar, on the other hand, has a land percentage of whooping 80.59%. Therefore, Miramar provides more surface for the players to play on.

#2 Transportation

Transportation is a crucial factor in every battle royale game. Vehicles can be used to outspeed the danger zone or travel to safer areas of the map. As of now, Erangel has 633 active vehicle spawns in each match compared to 452 in Miramar.

#3 Loot

Quality loot is a desire of every player as having a gun as soon as possible can decide your fate in the match. However, Miramar reigns supreme in this criteria with 43,343 loot spawns and 7,929 military weapons spawns in the map. Erangel only has 24,058 loot spawns with 4,689 military weapons spawns.

All in all, Miramar seems a better map to play on.However, it all depends on the personal preference of a player.

(Statistics credit: pubgmap.io)

