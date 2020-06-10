How to play PUBG Mobile offline without internet

PUBG Mobile is a game often played online, but for the ones with restrictive data packs, there is a solution for you.

How to play PUBG Mobile with no internet connection, we will show you how.

Image Credit: Dot Esports

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. A mainstay of its attraction is that the game is free-to-play. It is available on Android and iOS platforms for mobile phones.

Just like any other battle royale game, this game requires the player to land on a huge island, scavenge for weapons and eliminate other players to be the last one standing. Apart from that, PUBG Mobile features stunning graphics and mind-blowing strategies to use while playing the game.

Typically these type of battle royale games requires a strong internet connection to play them. However, we will showcase a way to play them without turning your internet connection on. Yes, that is possible!

Step by Step guide to play PUBG Mobile Offline

Image Credit: PCGamesN

This guide was made by Gaming Tashan for enabling players to play PUBG Mobile even when they don't have a strong internet connection. However, do note that this process works only for newer mobile phones. Please keep in mind, If your mobile is outdated then these steps might not work for you.

If there is any update that is pending then update the PUBG Mobile application first before proceeding to the next steps.

(You can ignore this step if you have already updated it)

2. Put your phone into 'Aeroplane mode' and dial ##4636#*# on your phone's dial pad.

(Make sure you have at least one sim card in your mobile phone)

Testing

3. Once done, you will come to this page. Here you have to click on 'Phone Information 1' and then enable the 'Mobile Radio Power' option.

Follow the steps

4. After that, click on the 'more' option and you will get an option named 'Enable data connection'. Tap on it, and then go back to your home screen.

5. Lastly, launch the game. You can now play PUBG Mobile without internet.

