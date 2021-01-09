"It's necessary for people's health": Noah Beck slammed for defending vacation to the Bahamas

TikTok star Noah Beck has come under fire for his recent comments. He attempted to defend his recent visit to the Bahamas with a group of TikTokers, by calling it a "necessary" getaway.
The 19-year-old TikToker was recently spotted vacationing in the Bahamas, alongside prominent personalities like his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Madi Monroe others.
It was revealed that the group decided to take a private jet and fly out to the Bahamas in the middle of a raging pandemic.
On account of their negligence and violation of COVID safety norms, people on Twitter were enraged and called them out online.
Just as the backlash seemed to be showing signs of dissipating, Noah Beck invoked an even greater ire of the online community with his comments in an interview with Pop Galore.
Noah Beck attempted to justify the recent visit to the Bahamas.
"It was really fun. It is what it is. I think, especially, like in the business we're in, you need some time to kind of disconnect a little. It was just a little trip to getaway. Do what makes you happy. In some cases, I just feel like it's necessary for people's health you know," he said.
He also revealed that the gang took all the necessary precautions. He also stated that TikTok stars, in general, are always receiving backlash.
These comments seem to have only made things worse, as the online community slammed him for speaking from a place of privilege.
Twitter calls out Noah Beck and other TikTok stars for visiting The Bahamas mid-pandemic
From questioning the necessity of the vacation to calling out the blatant disregard of COVID protocols, social media was having none of Noah Beck's recent justification.
Here are some of the responses online:
Criticism continues to mount online. The online community believes that influencers and TikTokers should exhibit greater responsibility and set a better example to the wide-eyed youngsters who make up most of their fan base.
Published 09 Jan 2021, 18:27 IST