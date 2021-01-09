"It's necessary for people's health": Noah Beck slammed for defending vacation to the Bahamas

TikTok star Noah Beck has come under fire for his recent comments. He attempted to defend his recent visit to the Bahamas with a group of TikTokers, by calling it a "necessary" getaway.

The 19-year-old TikToker was recently spotted vacationing in the Bahamas, alongside prominent personalities like his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Madi Monroe others.

*COVID VACATION ALERT* Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and Chase Hudson exposed by fans for flying to the Bahamas mid-pandemic—they took this pic outside their resort. Madi Monroe and Bryant from the Hype House also went to Bahamas on a private jet. pic.twitter.com/UIFVDGcchY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 28, 2020

It was revealed that the group decided to take a private jet and fly out to the Bahamas in the middle of a raging pandemic.

On account of their negligence and violation of COVID safety norms, people on Twitter were enraged and called them out online.

Just as the backlash seemed to be showing signs of dissipating, Noah Beck invoked an even greater ire of the online community with his comments in an interview with Pop Galore.

Noah Beck says that TikTokers get backlash for everything, adding that he knows it’s frowned upon to travel right now but in some cases it’s necessary. pic.twitter.com/SAwphr2UzV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 8, 2021

Noah Beck attempted to justify the recent visit to the Bahamas.

"It was really fun. It is what it is. I think, especially, like in the business we're in, you need some time to kind of disconnect a little. It was just a little trip to getaway. Do what makes you happy. In some cases, I just feel like it's necessary for people's health you know," he said.

He also revealed that the gang took all the necessary precautions. He also stated that TikTok stars, in general, are always receiving backlash.

These comments seem to have only made things worse, as the online community slammed him for speaking from a place of privilege.

Twitter calls out Noah Beck and other TikTok stars for visiting The Bahamas mid-pandemic

From questioning the necessity of the vacation to calling out the blatant disregard of COVID protocols, social media was having none of Noah Beck's recent justification.

Here are some of the responses online:

I'm sorry....brain? — Princess Chomp Box (@redhead_raging) January 8, 2021

Oh my God it must be so hard to be them! Poor babies! They need to go to the Bahamas for their health! — Anxious Grape #blm (@anxious_grape) January 8, 2021

He said tiktok’ers get frowned upon. I wonder why? Maybe if they were responsible they wouldn’t — Ian (@Ian16665662) January 8, 2021

The “business” you’re in is posting 15 second clips of you “dancing” it’s not hard. There are actually deserving people who need a break, but choose not to, to save lives. The disrespect. — Lisas’Bitch (@BlackpinkBaby3) January 8, 2021

it must be hard doing 60 second dances everyday with the same moves and get paid the same amount as doctors. — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏~c🤎 (@hopefullyahuman) January 8, 2021

it’s fr scary how they literally don’t care, especially with such large followings you would think they would try to be role models 😕 — boredy (@boredy5) January 8, 2021

And hes not even quarantining after he got back. Eveeyone coming back to LA is meant to quarantine for 10 days. Its an LA county order — heyyheyYhHey (@UmmNevermin) January 9, 2021

noah beck saying "i went to the bahamas just to get my mind off things" is the epitome of rich and white privilege — 𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧 (he/him) (@ivanxlevy) January 8, 2021

PLEASE THAT BOY IS EPITOME OF EMPTY HEAD NO THOUGHTS LMAOOOOOOOOOOO — ri(be)y(once)a|BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Riya_Lukose) January 7, 2021

just saw a video of noah beck fully saying that traveling to the bahamas for a vacation was “necessary” ... 🤡 why do u ppl support these ppl — marcella ✨ (@marcellabella97) January 9, 2021

Criticism continues to mount online. The online community believes that influencers and TikTokers should exhibit greater responsibility and set a better example to the wide-eyed youngsters who make up most of their fan base.