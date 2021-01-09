Dixie D'Amelio called out for being a Trump supporter after deactivating Twitter account

Dixie D'Amelio recently deactivated her Twitter account, causing the online community to speculate that she might be a Trump supporter.

The 19-year old recently announced her decision to leave the platform.

Her resolution happened to coincide with President Donald Trump's Twitter account getting suspended permanently. It resulted in several fans assuming that the TikTok sensation was allegedly taking a stand of solidarity by deleting her account too:

Dixie D’Amelio responds to rumors by saying “I don’t support Trump.” She later added that she deleted Twitter because she spent too much time reading hate and added “hate me but talk about every move i make.” pic.twitter.com/VXZ6FjClcx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 9, 2021

As criticism began to mount online, Dixie D'Amelio issued a clarification online by denouncing her alleged support of Trump and stating that the reason she deleted her Twitter account was due to excessive online hate:

"I don't f*****g support Trump. I've said it 100 f*****g times. The reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate. My timing was just awful, lol."

Despite online personality's clarification, the suddenness of her decision coupled with the unfortunate timing led to a barrage of reactions online as fans called her out for being an alleged Trump supporter.

Twitter reacts to Dixie D'Amelio deleting her Twitter account, questions her VSCO account images

This is not the first time Dixie D'Amelio has been accused of being a Trump supporter.

In May 2020, the TikTok star was forced to issue a statement and clarify her political views after social media became rife with speculation that she is a Trump supporter.

Questions about Dixie D'Amelio's political affiliation began when numerous fan accounts shared a 2017 photo from her VSCO account that featured an American flag, alongside several Trump-Pence campaign posters:

Dixie D’amelio is receiving backlash after an old VSCO post led fans to believe that she is a Trump supporter. Dixie denied these claims. pic.twitter.com/bA220YFYkh — IG: @expsingshadycelebs (@shadycelebsig) May 6, 2020

Another image that circulated online was one where her party affiliation was revealed to be Republican.

It is to be noted that Dixie D'Amelio's father, Marc D'Amelio, was a former candidate for the Republican Senate:

BYE DIXIE DAMELIO VOYED FOR TRUMP pic.twitter.com/rfgP0uVqmb — ًr wants posty moots 😛 (@ranoutofroad) January 3, 2021

With these pictures going viral, Twitter was abuzz with reactions as fans called out Dixie D'Amelio for being an alleged Trump supporter:

the whole family is trump supporters — are you ok (@nopemymind) January 9, 2021

and she goes to university of alabama, a school known for is white supremacy and acts of violence towards black ppl 😭 — indigo 🍓 #PLANETHER2021 (@chanelraces) January 9, 2021

BOTH DIXIE DAMELIO AND TRUMP ARE GONE FROM TWITTER WE WON pic.twitter.com/4J2gjmpbKo — Melania Trump 🍥 (@stfunasty) January 9, 2021

isn’t her dad like a full on republican blue lives matter supporter? it wouldn’t surprise me — captain crunch 🌶 (@inangelus) January 9, 2021

DIXIE RELEASED A NEW SONG???? pic.twitter.com/3odKNoazGW — silver (porn star) (@enbytio) January 9, 2021

Omg is Dixie a trumpie — Shan 🐠 (@Shanislost) January 9, 2021

not dixie d’amelio deactivating her twt after trump’s acc got banned .. 😟😳 pic.twitter.com/gsfkEgLAZx — osamu’s gf ❦ ⁷ ☀️ (@jjkookoo01) January 9, 2021

so minutes after trump leaves twitter, dixie leaves twitter. let's not forget that miss dixie's father is a republican who ran for senate. TRAGIC. pic.twitter.com/s1SHer7trK — sal⁷ (@salwithluv) January 9, 2021

no but why is dixie damelio leaving twitter right when trump’s account got suspended....? pic.twitter.com/HyP94G2WB8 — sarah (@AMYDVNNE_) January 9, 2021

her republican dad forcing her off the app me thinks — Jerry (@JerryT0ThisTay) January 9, 2021

NOT DIXIE DAMELIO GETTING EXPOSED FOR BEING A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND LEAVING TWITTER THE SAME DAY AS TRUMP it was about time — z | semi-ia (@NCTB0MB) January 9, 2021

Why are ppl getting routinely surprised that Dixie D’amelio is a Trump supporter. Her name is literally DIXIE as in the Dixie south, she goes to the University of ALABAMA, her Republican dad is heavily into politics, & she posted Trump signs on her vsco for an aesthetic pic.twitter.com/3JfL4n8OaG — countess (@VenusMonths) January 9, 2021

However, Dixie D'Amelio was quick to clarify that her decision to leave Twitter was in no way motivated by Trump's account getting removed recently. But it seems like the damage has already been done, with reactions continuing to come in thick and fast.

As social media remains rife with speculation, Dixie D'Amelio now finds herself on a slippery slope yet again, courtesy of old pictures from her VSCO account that have resurfaced online.