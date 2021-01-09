Dixie D'Amelio called out for being a Trump supporter after deactivating Twitter account

Dixie D'Amelio recently deactivated her Twitter account, causing the online community to speculate that she might be a Trump supporter.
The 19-year old recently announced her decision to leave the platform.
Her resolution happened to coincide with President Donald Trump's Twitter account getting suspended permanently. It resulted in several fans assuming that the TikTok sensation was allegedly taking a stand of solidarity by deleting her account too:
As criticism began to mount online, Dixie D'Amelio issued a clarification online by denouncing her alleged support of Trump and stating that the reason she deleted her Twitter account was due to excessive online hate:
"I don't f*****g support Trump. I've said it 100 f*****g times. The reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate. My timing was just awful, lol."
Despite online personality's clarification, the suddenness of her decision coupled with the unfortunate timing led to a barrage of reactions online as fans called her out for being an alleged Trump supporter.
Twitter reacts to Dixie D'Amelio deleting her Twitter account, questions her VSCO account images
This is not the first time Dixie D'Amelio has been accused of being a Trump supporter.
In May 2020, the TikTok star was forced to issue a statement and clarify her political views after social media became rife with speculation that she is a Trump supporter.
Questions about Dixie D'Amelio's political affiliation began when numerous fan accounts shared a 2017 photo from her VSCO account that featured an American flag, alongside several Trump-Pence campaign posters:
Another image that circulated online was one where her party affiliation was revealed to be Republican.
It is to be noted that Dixie D'Amelio's father, Marc D'Amelio, was a former candidate for the Republican Senate:
With these pictures going viral, Twitter was abuzz with reactions as fans called out Dixie D'Amelio for being an alleged Trump supporter:
However, Dixie D'Amelio was quick to clarify that her decision to leave Twitter was in no way motivated by Trump's account getting removed recently. But it seems like the damage has already been done, with reactions continuing to come in thick and fast.
As social media remains rife with speculation, Dixie D'Amelio now finds herself on a slippery slope yet again, courtesy of old pictures from her VSCO account that have resurfaced online.