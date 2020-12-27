Dixie D'Amelio is rumoured to perform at the Grammy Awards 2021, and Twitter is not happy

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio faced criticism online, as rumours of her performing at the Grammy Awards 2021 continue to intensify with each passing day.
The 19-year old recently made her foray into the music industry, collaborating with Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne on successful singles, "One Whole Day" and "Naughty List" respectively.
On Christmas Day, she announced her first solo titled "Roommates", which speaks about anxiety and mental health issues.
Despite having millions of fans worldwide, there are sections of the online community that are unhappy that a TikTok star might find herself performing at the Grammy Awards next month.
Several rumours have been doing the rounds. Recently, Dixie D'Amelio herself laughed off one particular post, which stated that she would be performing a duet alongside controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine:
While nothing concrete has been confirmed yet, it seems like her rumoured appearance at the Grammys is all it took to trigger a section of the Twitterati, who were vocal about their displeasure.
"Cancel the entire show": Twitter reacts to Dixie D'Amelio x Grammy Awards 2021
Most of the negative responses related to her rumoured appearance at the Grammy's has to do with the general perception that most people have about TikTok stars vis-à-vis accomplished music artists.
The age-old debate of TikTok stars exhibiting a lack of wholesome content continues to be an important part of internet discourse and was recently expressed in several reactions to Dixie D'Amelio and The Grammy Awards.
From being labelled "privileged" to "unworthy", Dixie D'Amelio's comments were extremely harsh and coloured by the general perception towards most TikTok stars.
Dixie's sister, Charli, recently came out in support of her sister and urged her fans not to indulge in spreading hate online.
Despite the wave of criticism online, D'Amelio commands a stellar fan following; courtesy of her TikTok fame, vlogs, gaming and lifestyle content.
Her songs and collaborations have been raking in impressive streaming numbers on the music front, especially on Spotify, where her Christmas duet with Liam Payne is doing great.
While nothing has been confirmed, the mere mention of a rumoured Dixie D'Amelio Grammy performance is all it took to leave the Twitter community on edge.
Published 27 Dec 2020, 20:36 IST