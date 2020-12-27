Dixie D'Amelio is rumoured to perform at the Grammy Awards 2021, and Twitter is not happy

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio faced criticism online, as rumours of her performing at the Grammy Awards 2021 continue to intensify with each passing day.

The 19-year old recently made her foray into the music industry, collaborating with Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne on successful singles, "One Whole Day" and "Naughty List" respectively.

On Christmas Day, she announced her first solo titled "Roommates", which speaks about anxiety and mental health issues.

Despite having millions of fans worldwide, there are sections of the online community that are unhappy that a TikTok star might find herself performing at the Grammy Awards next month.

let me bang my head into a wall pic.twitter.com/Kul1gePF18 — hal simping era (@HSLOTLARRY) December 24, 2020

Several rumours have been doing the rounds. Recently, Dixie D'Amelio herself laughed off one particular post, which stated that she would be performing a duet alongside controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine:

While nothing concrete has been confirmed yet, it seems like her rumoured appearance at the Grammys is all it took to trigger a section of the Twitterati, who were vocal about their displeasure.

"Cancel the entire show": Twitter reacts to Dixie D'Amelio x Grammy Awards 2021

Most of the negative responses related to her rumoured appearance at the Grammy's has to do with the general perception that most people have about TikTok stars vis-à-vis accomplished music artists.

The age-old debate of TikTok stars exhibiting a lack of wholesome content continues to be an important part of internet discourse and was recently expressed in several reactions to Dixie D'Amelio and The Grammy Awards.

If @dixiedamelio actually performs at the Grammy’s, we all collectively cancel the entire show. No tiktoker is going to perform at the Scammy’s until Abel, Katy, Nicki, etc. get nominations, I don’t give two flying FUCKS — 🤎 Amala Kitty 🤎 (@dojasstreets) December 25, 2020

wtf? that dexie girl is performing on Grammy's? yuck @dixiedamelio pic.twitter.com/x0Sm2xVMZK — jay (@lockseriah) December 25, 2020

i swear omg absolutely not — leah kuemmel (@leahkuemmel) December 24, 2020

she is fucking performing — Gιɠι (@afterhourstapes) December 25, 2020

Wtf???? — desimy🇮🇳 l BE IS AOTY (@kth_dualityking) December 27, 2020

who the hell said, “let’s have dixie damelio perform at the GRAMMY’s” like she literally hasn’t even had an album yet — Kate Griffis (@griffis_kate) December 25, 2020

FOR WHAT??? LIKE I DONT HATE HER OR ANYTHING BUT WHAT DOES SHE DO???? — 👾⁷ (@manichyuu) December 25, 2020

Not dixie damelio getting her grammys stage faster than bts... grammy is irrelevant istg — Aafi⁷ ☾⋆ (@guggiephoria) December 25, 2020

2021 hasn't even started yet and alrdy got bad news. dixie damelio and 6ix9ine opening the grammy's?????? oh my god no pls dont be true — aly⁷ 🌙 (@alysonxred) December 26, 2020

if dixie damelio and 6ix9ine are actually opening the grammy’s I am leaving earth — Rae Sustana (@SustanaRae) December 27, 2020

i will jump off a cliff if dixie damelio performs in the grammy’s — sara | WE LOVE YOU LIAM (@shawnsaidteriot) December 25, 2020

how is Dixie Damelio performing at the Grammy’s ???? so underserved the Grammys are a joke — San ⁷ (@sansrenjun) December 25, 2020

Fuck no. This has to be joke right??? — Prishaaa²⁸|| #TCOE || (@zaynscigarettes) December 24, 2020

looks like for one whole day i'll be really really really really sad😩 — dasuni🦕| #TCOE (@dasuni719) December 24, 2020

speaking facts — emma j is gay🌈²⁸ (@lovelyylouis91) December 25, 2020

I’m so sorry but she does not deserve that at all — kristina • proud of harry • #TCOE (@bbyhaz_) December 24, 2020

so she’s barely an artist and she may be performing at the grammys....... just because she has a lot of followers....... ok — Maddy || #TCOE (@maddyfahn) December 24, 2020

There are so many other real music artists that deserve it than her it’s just the facts — Tsuki◟̽◞̽ (@alwaysfearlessx) December 24, 2020

i’m sorry but she doesn’t deserve to perform at the grammys just because her sister is famous lol — millie²⁸ loves zayns hair (@28HIGHWALLS) December 24, 2020

there are so many artists who have worked their whole LIVES to preform at the grammys not hate but like iSTG I CANNOT- pic.twitter.com/jT4AVOqzeQ — addi ◟̽◞̽ claims 1:32 of tpwk mv (@smile4styless) December 24, 2020

i cant believe they really are gonna put a tiktoker that now became a singer to sing in THE GRAMMYS, when its just bc shes very famous, what abt the million of other amazing singers? wtf — ًjubs ♡’s bia (@91ESNYLT) December 24, 2020

this exactly. not to mention, she only has two songs, so it’s almost too soon in her career for her to be performing at the grammy’s.. — ashelinn (@TheTasteOfInk_1) December 25, 2020

it genuinely annoys me how these tiktokers are getting handed things because they have a big amount of followers when there’s so many artists out there who work their whole lives for this and then tiktokers are getting handed these things- it makes no sense — gigi ᵒᵗ⁵ (@graceeliseex) December 24, 2020

dixie damelio music makes me want to bang my head into a wall multiple times in a row whilst holding my hand over a fucking candle til I get seventh degree burns from it and then walk over hot coal and kava its so boring and SHIT — 🕸️alfie🕸️ (@frogworshipper_) December 25, 2020

From being labelled "privileged" to "unworthy", Dixie D'Amelio's comments were extremely harsh and coloured by the general perception towards most TikTok stars.

Dixie's sister, Charli, recently came out in support of her sister and urged her fans not to indulge in spreading hate online.

this also goes to every single supporter of mine that is saying means things about my sister at the end of the day family comes first and if you support me but put down my sister then you do not really support me — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) December 26, 2020

Despite the wave of criticism online, D'Amelio commands a stellar fan following; courtesy of her TikTok fame, vlogs, gaming and lifestyle content.

Her songs and collaborations have been raking in impressive streaming numbers on the music front, especially on Spotify, where her Christmas duet with Liam Payne is doing great.

.@dixiedamelio & @LiamPayne's "Naughty List" had its biggest streaming day ever on Spotify yesterday, receiving 2,258,340 streams.https://t.co/kbTz92V9fT — Liam Payne Charts (@ljponchart) December 25, 2020

While nothing has been confirmed, the mere mention of a rumoured Dixie D'Amelio Grammy performance is all it took to leave the Twitter community on edge.