The recent controversy surrounding Charli D'Amelio and her family refuses to subside, as recently, internet personality Trisha Paytas called out Dixie D'Amelio for her latest TikTok video.

The video in question is a short 10 second TikTok clip, where Dixie takes a jibe at Trisha Paytas for saying the N-Word while rapping along to NWA's song, "F**k the Police":

TODAY IN SHADE: Dixie D’Amelio dances to audio of Trisha Paytas rapping NWA’s “F*ck The Police.” Trisha says the n-word in the audio. James Charles responded saying “get her.” pic.twitter.com/0w7MKeklRw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

The clip was a snide clapback at Trisha Paytas, who had recently criticised Charli D'Amelio over the entire Chef video and 100 million followers fiasco.

The feud between the D'Amelios and Trisha Paytas has also spilled over into other areas, as professional make-up artists James Charles and Jefree Star also recently shared their thoughts on the situation:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: James Charles responds to Trisha Paytas saying that she is the problem. He talks about his relationship with Charli and the D’Amelios. pic.twitter.com/blruphJftD — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING NOBODY ASKED FOR: Jeffree Star jumps in drama between D’Amelio sisters, Trisha Paytas and James Charles saying “Keep your f*cking name out of your mouth, b*tch.” This could be directed at James or Trisha. pic.twitter.com/NNkQiXjq1S — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

Moreover, in a clapback video of her own, Trisha Paytas reacted to Dixie's recent TikTok dance and called her out for dancing to songs which have the N-word:

UPDATE: Trisha Paytas calls out Dixie D’Amelio for using old audio clip where Trisha says the n-word to dance. Dixie later deleted the clip because she said she didn’t want to promote a racist sound. Trisha says Dixie should not have posted the sound to her 40M followers. pic.twitter.com/UUdwu3mbNP — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

Stating that the incident took place ten years earlier and that she has apologized for it in the past, Trisha Paytas went on to criticise both Dixie and Charli D'Amelio for dancing to a song with the N-word, despite having millions of followers on TikTok.

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Vs Trisha Paytas ft. Twitter

Along with her sister Dixie, Charli D'Amelio is one of the most popular TikTok stars on the internet today, with millions of followers across the globe.

The siblings have carved out a name for themselves in the entertainment industry at relatively young ages, and are known globally for their TikTok dances, make-up tutorials, baking videos and for trying their hands at fun games:

However, recently, the D'Amelios have been under fire for a controversial dinner video, where Dixie and Charli have both been called out for their apparent rude behaviour towards their family chef.

The fiasco has affected Charli D'Amelio in a more adverse manner, as the 16-year old TikTok sensation has lost a million followers in a span of a day, after facing backlash online.

It is to be noted that Trisha Paytas had reacted to the entire D'Amelio controversy and had also criticised the duo for their behaviour. It is due to this that Dixie recently decided to throw shade at the 32-year old internet star.

TODAY IN INSTANT REGRET: Dixie D’Amelio deletes video dancing to Trisha Paytas saying the n-word. Dixie says in all caps “I DELETED THE VIDEO BECAUSE MY POINT THAT I WAS TRYING TO MAKE WAS PROVEN AND I DON’T NEED TO PROMOTE A RACIST SOUND.” pic.twitter.com/u28ep780NX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

In response, Trisha Paytas posted another reaction video, where she had the following things to say:

"I was 22 at the time, 10 years ago....I have apologised numerous times and will continue to apologise cause saying the N-word is gross, but here , Dixie was dancing to a song with the N-Word , how come you and your sister have done multiple dances to the N-word? "

"This family man, this family..."

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Trisha Paytas share video that claims Charli and Dixie D’Amelio said the n-word. Charli addressed the clip on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/IMHago5yYp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

Accusing them further, she proceeds to share a clip of Dixie and Charli D'Amelio apparently saying the N-word in the clip above:

"You guys are ten times worse, you're doing it currently, I've never seen an apology ...It's gross , they're both gross"

In her defence, Charli D'Amelio responded with the following comment:

Charli D’Amelio responded to Trisha Paytas saying that she had the original version of the video on her Instagram story. Trisha responded to Charlie’s comment by sharing the video of Dixie dancing to the N-word. TikTok removed the audio from the video. pic.twitter.com/c7QVuBqc12 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

As the internet remains divided over Dixie D'Amelio's latest TikTok video, the odds continue to be stacked against the D'Amelios, in light of Trisha Paytas's latest allegations.