Nikita Dragun pretends to wear a face mask, gets hilariously trolled 

Nikita Dragun was caught making no attempt to wear her face mask despite holding one. Her negligence was called out by netizens, who believed that she's been showing signs of insecurity.

Nikita Dragun doesn't seem to understand how important face masks are. In the clip that was doing the rounds, she had a face shield mask, which isn't the same as those that have been used during the pandemic.

This mask is usually reserved for doctors, who use them when spraying liquid on their patients.

It is a face shield and it is ment to protect from moisture spray if someone sneezes but it does not protect air ways. If she was to cough or sneeze it would still go everywhere. — Lizzy 🐷 (@Wiccabewitch) February 9, 2021

One that's a face shield, two she just doesn't care, she just doesn't care isn't it, she just wants her money and fame, I'm hate it here. — Patil Jawharji💭 (@PJawharji) February 9, 2021

No masks wore by people in this video are ones that would even protect against the virus. — Big Sex-Haver 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 (@ScrimzoxTV) February 9, 2021

Her mask would technically do the job, but she was still not wearing it. She was holding the mask an inch from her face and lowering it every few seconds. She only had it up when filming a TikTok to make it look like she was wearing one.

It is clear that Nikita Dragun had no real intention to wear the mask as a safety measure. Twitter users immediately got on her case and hammered her for disregarding COVID protocols.

Here are some of the responses on Twitter:

I use to think she was a beautiful woman, but with the mask issue all I see is this incredibly insecure woman who thinks she's too cool for a mask! I use to do the same thing in grade school when my mom tried to make me wear a stocking hat in the winter! Grow up & WEAR A MASK — Karley_O Proud Mask Wearer (@KarleyO3) February 9, 2021

Is she like.. allergic to the mask or something? It's not hard to wear one. — Pixel Poyo (@pixelpoyo) February 9, 2021

Why is she hugging people….. pic.twitter.com/cNiemsg536 — Brandon (@brandonbui617) February 9, 2021

Many users pointed out Nikita Dragun's recklessness. TikTok stars have been taking it easy because they don't usually get much heat for this behavior.

Nikita Dragun is just one of many TikTokers who has been breaking COVID guidelines

It appears that breaking COVID guidelines is common for big named TikTokers. Dixie D'Amelio was in hot water for going to the Bahamas.

This was after posting a video informing her fans to stop going out because of COVID. Charli D'Amelio, Noah Beck, and Chase Hudson were some of the other TikTokers who joined Dixie D'Amelio for the Bahamas trip.

**I DONT WISH IT ON HER OR THEM** — GOTHICAH RIGGS (@GothicahR) February 9, 2021

Bryce Hall, another TikToker, was recently taken to court for throwing parties during the pandemic. He later posted another video where he broke COVID guidelines by pretending to be a Health Inspector to get into restaurants.

You know I don’t want to wish ill will on anyone but to be honest they deserve to get Covid bad being so reckless especially when you have a platform! Should be a good example! Makes me 😤 — Yolie. 💖🌈💙🐶 (@yolie_brodie) February 9, 2021

These TikTokers are jeopardizing the lives of other people, and they're also setting bad examples because their actions will influence their fanbase.

Due to their massive fanbase's undying support, they get away with a lot. Unless a court system actively tries to stop them, they'll continue on this path.