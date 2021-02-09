Nikita Dragun pretends to wear a face mask, gets hilariously trolled 

Nikita Dragun was caught making no attempt to wear her face mask despite holding one. Her negligence was called out by netizens, who believed that she's been showing signs of insecurity.
Nikita Dragun doesn't seem to understand how important face masks are. In the clip that was doing the rounds, she had a face shield mask, which isn't the same as those that have been used during the pandemic.
This mask is usually reserved for doctors, who use them when spraying liquid on their patients.
Her mask would technically do the job, but she was still not wearing it. She was holding the mask an inch from her face and lowering it every few seconds. She only had it up when filming a TikTok to make it look like she was wearing one.
It is clear that Nikita Dragun had no real intention to wear the mask as a safety measure. Twitter users immediately got on her case and hammered her for disregarding COVID protocols.
Many users pointed out Nikita Dragun's recklessness. TikTok stars have been taking it easy because they don't usually get much heat for this behavior.
Nikita Dragun is just one of many TikTokers who has been breaking COVID guidelines
It appears that breaking COVID guidelines is common for big named TikTokers. Dixie D'Amelio was in hot water for going to the Bahamas.
This was after posting a video informing her fans to stop going out because of COVID. Charli D'Amelio, Noah Beck, and Chase Hudson were some of the other TikTokers who joined Dixie D'Amelio for the Bahamas trip.
Bryce Hall, another TikToker, was recently taken to court for throwing parties during the pandemic. He later posted another video where he broke COVID guidelines by pretending to be a Health Inspector to get into restaurants.
These TikTokers are jeopardizing the lives of other people, and they're also setting bad examples because their actions will influence their fanbase.
Due to their massive fanbase's undying support, they get away with a lot. Unless a court system actively tries to stop them, they'll continue on this path.