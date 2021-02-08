"He just turned 18": Nikita Dragun under fire after videos of her with 18-year-old TikToker Alejandro Rosario goes viral

Nikita Dragun has posted a TikTok with Alejandro Rosario. In the video, Nikita lip syncs “Why does everybody think we f**k?” before grinding against Alejandro. Both are seen smiling and laughing.
Alejandro Rosario is 18 years old and above the age of consent. The controversy came to the fore because Rosaria is still in high school. This got Twitter users to think that Nikita Dragun may have been grooming Alejandro when he was a minor.
More evidence of this accusation comes from Rosario turning 18 on January 14th, less than one month ago.
Looking at the Twitter comments, there seems to be a lot of hate towards Nikita Dragun. Here are some of the responses on Twitter:
It is common knowledge that trying to seduce or date a minor is not okay. That is one thing that most of US society will agree on.
This whole situation does raise questions, however. Nikita Dragun has benefitted from not having as much backlash as she could have had. This may be because she is a star.
That usually makes people less angry, but that's not a good thing.
Related: Tony Lopez shades TikTok stars who cut ties with him and his brother, Ondreaz
Related: The Zoe Laverne hate train rages on as Twitter users want her canceled for her relationship with a 13-year-old
Nikita Dragun might be changing the narrative in a bad way
Some comments are stating that pedophilia isn't wrong as long as both parties agree to it. This may be because of the reversal in roles. Normally, the male TikTok star is accused of grooming the young female, like in Tony Lopez and his brother's case.
Nikia being a female has lightened up the fanbase a bit. They are also gaining credence because even though he only just turned 18, he is no longer a minor. This is still a very unsettling subject and will be debated for a while.
Nikita Dragun won't be in any legal trouble due to Rosario's age, but fans will remember this sore spot in her history.
Related: Nikita Dragun labeled a predator after pictures with 18-year-old Alejandro Sario go viralPublished 08 Feb 2021, 00:10 IST