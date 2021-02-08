"He just turned 18": Nikita Dragun under fire after videos of her with 18-year-old TikToker Alejandro Rosario goes viral

Nikita Dragun has posted a TikTok with Alejandro Rosario. In the video, Nikita lip syncs “Why does everybody think we f**k?” before grinding against Alejandro. Both are seen smiling and laughing.

Isn’t this the kid who just turned 18? 😂😂 — Karla Wald-mignon (@BoydKarla) February 2, 2021

Alejandro Rosario is 18 years old and above the age of consent. The controversy came to the fore because Rosaria is still in high school. This got Twitter users to think that Nikita Dragun may have been grooming Alejandro when he was a minor.

More evidence of this accusation comes from Rosario turning 18 on January 14th, less than one month ago.

Someone commented “today she’s Hispanic just for ale.” Nikita responded “i’m hispanic everyday.” pic.twitter.com/a5dKUDtQJG — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 2, 2021

Looking at the Twitter comments, there seems to be a lot of hate towards Nikita Dragun. Here are some of the responses on Twitter:

She’s getting ripped to shreds in the comments. He JUST turned 18 pic.twitter.com/XZR4U9hcJc — Chloe Marie Toft 又 (@ChloeMarieToft) February 3, 2021

Besides she was eyeing him when he was minor like why would she shoot her shot right after he turned 18 — Diana (@WeHateDiana) February 3, 2021

He looks like he's 12 🤮 — 𝕷𝖆𝖉𝕪 𝕱𝖗𝖊𝕪𝖆💛 (@CrimsonDeath88) February 2, 2021

It is common knowledge that trying to seduce or date a minor is not okay. That is one thing that most of US society will agree on.

Come on people, they are just really great friends.. I mean I also have friends who I grind on.....yeah totally....cause that's what friends do pic.twitter.com/w4GDU6somA — DepressedDeity (@DepressedDeity1) February 2, 2021

This whole situation does raise questions, however. Nikita Dragun has benefitted from not having as much backlash as she could have had. This may be because she is a star.

Disgusting 😂 — Flatbushian (@YouNeedCake) February 2, 2021

That usually makes people less angry, but that's not a good thing.

Nikita Dragun might be changing the narrative in a bad way

Some comments are stating that pedophilia isn't wrong as long as both parties agree to it. This may be because of the reversal in roles. Normally, the male TikTok star is accused of grooming the young female, like in Tony Lopez and his brother's case.

If a 82 year old rapist is grooming a girl who turned 18 it’s apparently ok guys don’t worry 😁 — Kalo 🌚 (@Kalonice7) February 6, 2021

Your not funny aids infested monkey — Theo (@Boasky101) February 2, 2021

Nikia being a female has lightened up the fanbase a bit. They are also gaining credence because even though he only just turned 18, he is no longer a minor. This is still a very unsettling subject and will be debated for a while.

Smells like a predator to me pic.twitter.com/ZuNjpyP58F — sibri (@sibrizzy) February 2, 2021

Nikita Dragun won't be in any legal trouble due to Rosario's age, but fans will remember this sore spot in her history.

