Tony Lopez shades TikTok stars who cut ties with him and his brother, Ondreaz 

Modified 04 Feb 2021, 02:03 IST
In a recently deleted tweet, Tony Lopez states that his former friends, who don't want to be involved in his and his brother's current scandals and lawsuits, are no better than he is.

Tony Lopez tweeted out his displeasure in being cast out by the community. Tony Lopez is a famous TikToker who was notably on The Hype House, a mansion and TikTok account that featured the most popular TikTokers on the site. Because of the ongoing pressure on Tony, many are beginning to shun him.

It started with being dropped by his sponsor Bliss spa, who immediately cut ties with Tony following the allegations. He is the subject of many sexual abuse allegations involving minors and girls around the age of 15. Tony first responded by apologizing and claiming he did not know the age of the young girls.

This is one of the more viral times that he has responded to his allegations, but it's not as an apology. Instead, it's as an angry message stating that those who abandoned him are no better than he is.

What that may mean is still to be seen, for now, Tony should exercise his 5th amendment right and let the justice system take over.

Tony Lopez's tweet leaves something to think about

Tony Lopez's deleted tweet seems to say that he and his brother aren't the only two that can be accused of this crime.

"They only care about their 'views' and 'reputation' trust me they ain't no better"

It seems to allude that maybe there are other TikTokers that Tony knows who may be partaking in what he allegedly partook in. Only time will tell if more accusers will speak out or if this was blown out of proportion.

Still, Tony admitted to having done what he did in an Instagram post but said he didn't know the age. The tweet after has some unsettling accusations.

Published 04 Feb 2021, 02:03 IST
