"They just wanna film a TikTok, All you wanna do is screw": Tony x Ondreaz Lopez diss track takes merciless shots at the duo

Brothers Ondreaz Lopez and Tony Lopez were destroyed in a recent diss track by Void. This track was written incredibly well. It feels like every other line is a new diss and a valid point against the two.

There are two main attacks in this song. One is saved for Tony Lopez, and the other is for Ondreaz Lopez. Both the attacks are concerning their pedophilia accusations.

Related: Tony Lopez's brother, Ondreaz Lopez, exposed for allegedly having relations with a minor

Tony Lopez was recently in the news for sexually assaulting a female fan and soliciting nudes from many fans. Ondreaz Lopez is in legal trouble for flirting with and soliciting nudes from underage fans. The diss track opens up on issues that have engulfed the brothers since 2019.

The one where you delete @ondreazlopez and #tonylopez off the platform. PEDOPHILES. — braxton (@inkedcubb) January 31, 2021

The diss track specifically points out that their fans are too young to know any better. Tony Lopez and Ondreaz Lopez should be role models for their fans, but they are instead taking advantage of them and their innocence.

Everyone associated with Ondreaz and Tony Lopez now unfollowing them on Instagram. That’s performative activism. Allegations have been public FOR MONTHS and these folks profiting on videos with them. Take videos down and donate money you made off 2 alleged pedophiles to RAINN. pic.twitter.com/kzzYETJ8Xr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

The song points out that they are too famous for the law to handle. It also states that there needs to be more attention towards people like this. Kids continue to get taken advantage of by pedophiles on TikTok, and the site is doing its best to handle it by moderating more diligently.

Tony Lopez and his brother have both had unsavoury interactions with underaged fans I believe some of them have even gone to the cops and a lot of influencers don’t care and still associate with them despite the whole pedophile thing — Hateful Homosexual (@DogsandSadness) January 28, 2021

Tony and Ondreaz Lopez have put many fans in an uncomfortable and traumatizing position.

Related: James Charles faces backlash after defending alleged sexual offender Ondreaz Lopez

Tony and Ondreaz Lopez are brothers accused of very similar crimes

What makes these incidents seem even worse is that both brothers have been accused of committing similar actions over a period of time. This suggests that the brothers are probably okay with this kind of behavior and have never really tried to correct one another.

*SERIOUS* CW: Pedophilia



Ondreaz Lopez sued for allegedly having sexual intercourse with 14-year-old girl, according to screenshot of legal document. Document also sent to Ondreaz’s girlfriend Hannah Stocking. Ondreaz’s brother Tony also sued by two 15-year-olds for same thing. pic.twitter.com/uUfLg8DjIl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

they saying tony lopez brother cheated on his girl wit a 14 year old so both of em some pedophiles — perc hardy (@perchardy) January 28, 2021

listen I’m not one for TikTok drama but not both Lopez brothers being pedophiles 🤢 y’all need to stop giving disgusting people platforms #ondreazlopez #tonylopez — matt👄 (@tylermatthew255) January 27, 2021

If they are found guilty, the hope is that justice will be delivered to the victims, and the brothers will face real consequences for their actions.

Many claim that pedophilia is a mental illness. If this is true, then the state correctional system can help correct this kind of behavior.

Advertisement

Related: Lele Pons gets emotional as she addresses the Hannah Stocking x Ondreaz Lopez situation

Related: Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage': The TikTok diss track drops online