"They just wanna film a TikTok, All you wanna do is screw": Tony x Ondreaz Lopez diss track takes merciless shots at the duo

Brothers Ondreaz Lopez and Tony Lopez were destroyed in a recent diss track by Void. This track was written incredibly well. It feels like every other line is a new diss and a valid point against the two.
There are two main attacks in this song. One is saved for Tony Lopez, and the other is for Ondreaz Lopez. Both the attacks are concerning their pedophilia accusations.
Tony Lopez was recently in the news for sexually assaulting a female fan and soliciting nudes from many fans. Ondreaz Lopez is in legal trouble for flirting with and soliciting nudes from underage fans. The diss track opens up on issues that have engulfed the brothers since 2019.
The diss track specifically points out that their fans are too young to know any better. Tony Lopez and Ondreaz Lopez should be role models for their fans, but they are instead taking advantage of them and their innocence.
The song points out that they are too famous for the law to handle. It also states that there needs to be more attention towards people like this. Kids continue to get taken advantage of by pedophiles on TikTok, and the site is doing its best to handle it by moderating more diligently.
Tony and Ondreaz Lopez have put many fans in an uncomfortable and traumatizing position.
Tony and Ondreaz Lopez are brothers accused of very similar crimes
What makes these incidents seem even worse is that both brothers have been accused of committing similar actions over a period of time. This suggests that the brothers are probably okay with this kind of behavior and have never really tried to correct one another.
If they are found guilty, the hope is that justice will be delivered to the victims, and the brothers will face real consequences for their actions.
Many claim that pedophilia is a mental illness. If this is true, then the state correctional system can help correct this kind of behavior.
Related: Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage': The TikTok diss track drops online