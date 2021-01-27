Tony Lopez's brother, Ondreaz Lopez, exposed for allegedly having relations with a minor

Ondreaz Lopez, one of the Lopez brothers with a massive following on TikTok, has been exposed for allegations of sexual relations with a 14-year old.

A TikTok account known as "Sainttbaby" has released a load of information regarding the alleged sexual relations that Ondreaz Lopez had with the minor.

On the TikTok account, there is an initial clip that propelled much of the allegations. It's a minute-long video of a woman talking to who is supposedly Ondreaz Lopez on the phone.

Ondreaz Lopez (23) aka Tony Lopez’s older brother exposed for allegedly having relations with 14-year-old girl. It’s unclear what Ondreaz did to minor since it is not described in video. Tony Lopez currently sued by two 15-year-olds he allegedly abused. pic.twitter.com/MtFP1THEl3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

During their speakerphone conversation, she calls out the 23-year old for his intentions and lets him know that what he's doing is punishable by the law. Ondreaz acknowledges that, and the woman then insists that they need to meet up. He agrees, and they may have met at some point, along with her 14-year-old daughter and her sister.

Ondreaz Lopez in possible lawsuit and the allegations towards his brother Tony Lopez

Ondreaz Lopez sued for allegedly having sexual intercourse with 14-year-old girl, according to screenshot of legal document. Document also sent to Ondreaz’s girlfriend Hannah Stocking. Ondreaz’s brother Tony also sued by two 15-year-olds for same thing. pic.twitter.com/uUfLg8DjIl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 27, 2021

The evidence of the allegations didn't stop with the single video on TikTok. The same sainttbaby account posted more evidence with documents and DM receipts.

First was the document, which is hard to read but is an email or letter sent to Ondreaz's attorney. In that document, Ondreaz is accused of sexual intercourse with the 14-year old and warned of the oncoming lawsuit.

In the second clip, receipts from sainttbaby show that she sent further evidence to Ondreaz's girlfriend, Hannah Stocking, another massive influencer. After the allegations became apparent, Hannah Stocking appears to have deleted all of her photos with Ondreaz and may be separating herself.

One final clip on the TikTok account shows a clip of the old Hype House with Ondreaz Lopez in it. It's hard to tell what is occurring in the house or who took the video, but it could be further evidence.

Ondreaz Lopez isn't the only Lopez brother with allegations of relations with a minor. His brother Tony is facing issues of his own.

According to allegations, the latter had relations with two 15-year-old girls. In the lawsuit filed against Tony Lopez, there are claims that he groomed the girls on social media and asked for photos from them as he attempted to exploit the girls. Other members of the Hype House are mentioned in the lawsuit, but only for negligence.

None of the allegations are set in stone until the court decides, and both brothers have denied the same. Time will tell if the accusations are true.