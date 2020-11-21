The Undertaker posts his first TikTok video

2020 will go down in history as one of the weirdest years ever. If you still don't believe that, The Undertaker just posted his first video on TikTok. For a fan who grew up watching - and for the initial parts - believed the kayfabe lies about The Undertaker, The Deadman's official TikTok debut is genuinely mind-boggling.

In the video posted by The Undertaker, The Phenom's wife Michelle McCool attempts to imitate her husband's legendary sit-up.

You can check out the video for yourself:

The Undertaker’s first TikTok pic.twitter.com/tp86D74TAD — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 20, 2020

TikTok also initiated the #UndertakerChallenge, and the fans should expect several WWE Superstars to recreate the iconic sit-up in the days to follow.

Here's a snippet of what TikTok posted on its website:

Undertaker, one of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture phenomenon, made his official debut on TikTok today. In his first-ever TikTok video, the "Phenom" watches on as his wife Michelle McCool imitates his iconic sit-up pose while at home.

@Undertaker joins a growing list of athletes, entertainers, and celebrities who have joined TikTok and connected with a new generation of fans through humor, creativity, and authenticity. His first-ever video on TikTok kicks off the #UndertakerChallenge, and starting today, WWE fans are invited to join the hashtag challenge by recreating the Deadman's famous sit-up. WWE Superstars will also be joining the challenge and sharing their version on TikTok.

Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990, and he is all set to officially retire after an illustrious 30-year WWE career at the upcoming edition of the PPV. The show has been built around The Undertaker's final farewell, and the WWE has sent many legends invites to appear at the event.

The Undertaker has been on a frantic interview spree over the past few weeks, and he has stressed that he is '100% done' this time. However, the future Hall of Famer also realizes that he works for Vince McMahon, and a phone call from the WWE Boss regarding a return can never be ruled out.

Survivor Series, nonetheless, will be a special occasion for the fans of The Undertaker. While there is speculation amongst the fans about a potential swerve, The Undertaker is confident that he won't be returning to the ring.