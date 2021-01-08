Twitter reacts as Tony Lopez is sued for allegedly soliciting minors 

TikTok star and member of The Hype House, Tony Lopez, has been sued by two underage girls, who have levelled serious allegations of sexual battery against him.

In an exclusive scoop by TMZ, it is revealed that Tony Lopez has been accused of using social media to groom and exploit two underage girls, the details of which have been included in an incriminating lawsuit.

Full article from TMZ

While the names of other Hype House members such as Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson have also been mentioned in the lawsuit, it is to be noted that they have been accused of other misdemeanours, such as negligence.

This was clarified by YouTuber DefNoodles in a post on his Twitter handle:

Just to clarify, the sexual battery and gender violence only applies to Tony Lopez. Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson and Hype House are mentioned in legal complaint for a few other things including negligence. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 8, 2021

Tony Lopez has however, denied these allegations, stating that he has never sent explicit pictures to them and that he will fight on till the very end.

In an official statement to TMZ, Lopez justifies:

"These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage"

He also labels the accusations as a "money grab" and reveals that he will not allow the accusers to slander his name or character.

In light of these severe allegations which have surfaced against Tony Lopez recently, Twitter was soon abuzz with several reactions, as the online community labelled it as "karma" for his string of past misdeeds.

Twitter calls out Tony Lopez for recent grooming allegations

Tony Lopez is a controversial TikTok star who has a rather colourful history of problematic behaviour in the past.

From allegedly leaking explicit photos of himself to texting underage girls, he is certainly no stranger to multiple controversies, which have taken a toll on his public persona.

He has also invited criticism for a string of controversial tweets in the past, which have been deemed sexist, homophobic and racist.

One particular Twitter user exposed him in a detailed thread which highlighted several instances of problematic behaviour on Lopez's part:

Back in August, fans hoped that Tony Lopez would turn over a new leaf, after he issued a formal apology for the severe accusations against him:

Five months later, things only seem to be getting worse, as the TikTok star has now been sued for sexual battery and coercion.

In light of these recent allegations, the online community took to Twitter to call him out:

With a legal battle looming large, Tony Lopez now finds himself teetering dangerously on the edge of being cancelled, once and for all.