Nikita Dragun labeled a predator after pictures with 18-year-old Alejandro Sario go viral

Beauty influencer Nikita Dragun has come under fire after pictures with 18-year old TikToker Alejandro Sario surfaced online recently.
At first glance, there seems to be no issue with the picture. It seems her actions leading up to the meeting have led to the criticism online.
Two weeks back, Nikita Dragun had commented on Alejandro Rosario's Instagram post in a flirtatious manner. She wanted to confirm if he is 18 years old.
Her advances seem to have irked the online community. They were quick to highlight that she is 25 years old.
Her recent Instagram story seems to have exacerbated the situation. She was seen posing with Rosario at her birthday party.
Her party itself came under scrutiny for violation of COVID norms. Following this, many Twitter users labeled her a predator.
Nikita Dragun sparks backlash after being spotted with Alejandro Sario
Nikita Dragun is a prominent beauty influencer and model. She has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.
She has also featured in music videos with prominent artists like Doja Cat, Iggy Azalea, and others. The 25-year-old has also been awarded accolades for her contributions to the beauty sector.
Despite having a large fan following and a thriving social media presence, she often courts controversy.
Of late, she has been under fire for her nonchalant response to the allegations leveled at her close friends Tony and Ondreaz Lopez. The two are currently being accused of soliciting minors.
Her close association with the Lopez brothers has come in for scathing criticism. The online community has clubbed her in the same group now by calling her a predator.
Most of the comments accused her of being a groomer. Her friendship with the Lopez brothers clearly seems to have taken a toll on her public persona.
Some media outlets are reporting that Nikita Dragun and Alejandro Rosario are already dating.
Nikita Dragun will be glad that she celebrated her 25th birthday cause it doesn't look like she'll be celebrating for long.
Published 01 Feb 2021, 22:25 IST