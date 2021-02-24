TikTok star Josh Richards reveals how his partnership with Mark Wahlberg happened 

TikTok star Josh Richards recently made waves when he announced his collaboration with Mark Wahlberg's production company Unrealistic Ideas. The result was an offshoot brand titled CrossCheck Studios focusing on Gen Z content creators and primarily internet-first media. Richards states that partnering with Mark Wahlberg is a dream come true. He further added that he is looking to give his all to his passion project that is CrossCheck Studios, where Josh Richards commands the title of CEO.

Josh Richards' collaboration effort with Mark Wahlberg's production company goes huge

When I first moved to LA to pursue this dream of a career, one of my goals was to meet @markwahlberg. I thought that was dreaming big. However, today, thanks to the hard work @Michaelgr1011 and I have put in, I am proud to call Mark a business partner! https://t.co/36czPNcRoC — Josh (@JoshRichards) February 23, 2021

The 19-year-old TikTok sensation has taken huge strides towards diversifying himself as a content creator. Now sitting at the helm of a production company backed by Mark Wahlberg, Josh Richards has big goals for the company.

This is a real passion project for me that I’m going to pour my heart and soul into. We’re going to have a lot of fun along the way and build something great together. I would like to thank Mark, Lev and Archie for believing in a 19-year-old from a small town in Ontario. Now, let’s get to work. - Josh Richards

Mark Wahlberg's studio will be assisting Josh Richards in development, production and staffing among other aspects of content creation.

He stated that fans could look forward to a lot of unscripted content and docu-series in the early days of CrossCheck studios. Gradually, it will move to full-blown media, which will be featured on Hulu, Netflix, and other huge OTT platforms.

Today's announcement is nothing short of surreal for me.



Take this away from it:



1) If you don't dream, you can't achieve! There's still a long way to go, but if I can get this far, so can you.



2) We are open for business and want to become the #1 production company for GenZ — Josh (@JoshRichards) February 23, 2021

In the wake of the announcement, fans of the 19-year-old star have been showering him with appreciation over the move, and they are waiting with bate breath to see just what CrossCheck studios are capable of.

