When TikTok star Griffin Johnson tried to slide into Bella Poarch's DMs

Rising TikTok star and gaming personality Bella Poarch made these revelations in a recent video.

In the clip uploaded on January 16th, Bella Poarch played the popular game '2 truths and a lie', which, as the name suggests, involves stating three things about oneself and people have to guess which is the lie.

In the video, she mentioned the time fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson tried to slide into her DMs.

Griffin Johnson slid into Bella Poarch's DMs?

In the TikTok video posted by Bella Poarch, she laid out three statements as part of '2 truths and a lie':

Griffin Johnson tried to slide into my DMs

I made a s*x tape with Tyga

I was adopted

After a brief pause, she pointed to the first statement where the color of the text doesn't change, indicating it's the truth, before pointing to the second and turning it red, meaning the only lie was the 'I made a s*x tape with Tyga.'

After being called out, Griffin Johnson took to Twitter to clarify his position by posting a screenshot of what he messaged her, with some fans even shipping the two.

I said I like her style pic.twitter.com/zOJxYZSKez — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) January 14, 2021

Yassss griffin I hope y’all get together — zaria_Meredith (@ZariaMeredith) January 14, 2021

The American-Filipino sensation, who rose to fame in just a few months, recently participated in FaZe Clan's $25,000 Among Us tournament. She played alongside prominent gaming personalities like CouRageJD, LazarBeam, and SypherPK.

Following Bella Poarch's astronomical rise in the TikTok community, the 19-year old TikTok sensation may be looking to make waves in the gaming world, too, if she gets signed by esports organizations like 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan.

