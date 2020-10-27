Recently, we saw that TikToker and internet personality Bella Poarch was being criticized heavily on the internet due to her decision to participate in FaZe clan’s $25,000 Among Us tournament. The tournament was held on the 19th of October, and had a total prize pool of $25,000, with the winner going home with a handsome $12,000.

Much of the criticism was due to Bella Poarch’s overall persona. Unlike most of the other people participating in the tournament, Bella was a ‘non-gamer’. However, as 4Conner found out, there are other reasons for the criticism as well. Apart from her non-gaming background, she appeared to not know how to play Among Us.

Among Us: Bella Poarch joins a $25,000 FaZe tournament without knowing how to actually play the game

As you can see in the video above, streamer 4Conner can be seen raging against Bella Poarch after she spent the majority of the game without speaking a word. As a matter of fact, she was found wanting in the tournament, and was the only crewmate to not complete her tasks in a particular match.

Image Credits: FaZe clan.

Among Us has grown popular due to the enjoyable nature of the game. However, when it comes to a professional tournament with money on the line, teammates who do not perform can be a bit of a liability. As a Crewmate, it is of paramount importance that your teammates complete their tasks, without which voting out the imposters is the only way to win the match.

Bella Poarch is a US Navy veteran.

Bella Poarch herself if no stranger to criticism. As a TikToker, she has always been criticized and accused of being ‘talent-less’. She is a US Navy veteran who gained largescale traction on TikTok due to a lip-sync video on Millie B’s popular track ‘M to the B’. Currently, she has almost 38 million followers on the platform with a total of around 600 million likes!

Bella Poarch and Tyga

Recently, she has been rumored to become the second TikToker after ‘OK Boomer’ girl Neekolul to join the lifestyle brand and eSports organization 100 Thieves. Moreover, she was also involved in a viral controversy when she was spotted hanging out with American rapper Tyga. However, that had fizzled out when no proof of them being together had emerged.

Regardless, Bella Poarch is no stranger to criticism, and in all probability, will be working on her ‘Among Us’ skills so that such incidents do not happen in the future. You can watch Esports Talk’s video on the matter below, along with footage of the Among Us tournament.