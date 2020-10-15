Tyga & Bella Poarch video: Controversy starts to fade as the internet fails to deliver ‘proof’

We have spoken about Bella Poarch and the incredible journey that she has been on over the last few years. The 19-year-old, from the Philippines, moved to the United States as a child, and currently lives in Hawaii. The social media influencer has recently been hanging out with American rapper Tyga.

While Tyga is a famous artist who has dated celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, Bella Poarch is popular due to her large following on TikTok. Currently, she has around 553 million likes and 36.5 million fans on the platform.

Initially, she went viral due to a clip where she was seen ‘lip-syncing’ to Millie B’s song ‘M to the B’.

Bella Poarch is also a US Navy veteran, where she served for around three years, from 2017. And the two stars have recently struck a somewhat unlikely friendship.

Image Credits: HITC

Tyga x Bella Poarch video: Internet has no proof as controversy fades

It all began when Bella Poarch was seen hanging out with Tyga in what is rumored to be his house. Various users on Twitter had claimed that the two had spent the night together. This resulted in people spamming and reporting her on Twitter and TikTok.

This then led to her getting banned from commenting on the video-sharing app, which she revealed via the following Twitter post:

Advertisement

I’m banned from commenting on tiktok for now🥺😭 because people are mass reporting my comments😩 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) October 9, 2020

Furthermore, hundreds of people on Twitter began looking for sources of an alleged video of the two stars from their ’night out’, which people claimed existed and had been leaked from Tyga’s OnlyFans account. The 30-year old has, in the past, been accused of leaking videos and explicit photographs of himself.

Moreover, Twitter user @tygaxbella had claimed to have possession of the ‘video’. The user had initially promised to release it for free to the first 100 followers.

Dm for the Vid, First 100 people to follow I’ll send it to them — tygaxbella video (@tygaxbella) October 9, 2020

Since then, the user has claimed to have posted the video, and said that it was taken down quickly because people kept reporting it.

Advertisement

Bro I just posted It but it got taken down in 2 minutes, stop reporting after you see it so everyone can see , I’ll post again at 5 so be ready on the clock — tygaxbella video (@tygaxbella) October 9, 2020

However, the promise was never fulfilled, and his last post was on 11th October. As seen below, the user had promised to release the video ‘soon’.

Just checked my Analysis on Twitter, WHY HAS ALL MY TWEETS REACHED 200,000 VIEWS AND 40,000 INTERACTED WITH BUT ONLY 500 LIKES, I’m pretty angry lol, at this rate I’ll prob post the vid soon — tygaxbella video (@tygaxbella) October 11, 2020

But people have since come to terms with the fact that this entire controversy is one big hoax, and no such video exists on the internet.

Image Credits: tygaxbella ,Twitter

Advertisement

While there is still a chance that such a video might emerge in the near future, it seems unlikelier by the day.