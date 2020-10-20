Bella Poarch participates in an Among Us tournament, and the internet is not happy 

The Twitter storm surrounding TikTok's latest star Bella Poarch, refuses to die down, as the 19-year old's recent decision to participate in a $25,000 Among Us tournament organized by FaZe Clan has now come in for criticism.
This is primarily because of her being a TikTok star, and a large section of the online community is inclined towards perceiving them in a negative light due to the belief that TikTokers possess no 'real talent' and aren't gamers.
While such classification is undoubtedly rigid, it ended up being advocated by several people online, as they took to Twitter to express their opinions on Bella Poarch participating in Faze Clan's recent Among Us tournament.
Faze Clan's Among Us tournament is called the 'Among Us In-vent-tational,' which includes top content creators and gaming personalities from across the globe competing for top honors.
Featuring prominent gamers such as CouRageJD, LazarBeam, SypherPK, and several others, the participation of Bella Poarch seems to have touched upon a raw nerve, as fans took offense to her rubbing shoulders with the stalwarts of the gaming industry.
The controversy surrounding Bella Poarch
In the clip above, a visibly frustrated 4Conner can be spotted raging at Bella Poarch due to the fact that she barely spoke throughout the course of the stream. Adding that, she had a dull approach when it came to performing tasks as a Crewmate.
The criticism of Bella Poarch does not stem solely from her recent decision to appear in an Among Us tournament; rather, it is the collective response to a slew of current events, which have irked the online community.
It all started when she blew up on TikTok in a span of a few months, due to her viral 'M to the B' TikTok, where she lip-synced alongside making facial expressions. While she has millions of followers, her detractors believe that she lacks real talent and wholesome content.
Besides, she has also been accused of being racist regarding a controversial 'rising sun' tattoo, for which she has apologized in the past.
This was further intensified when rumors of an alleged leaked video with American rapper Tyga started doing the rounds, and then recently she appeared alongside Justin Bieber in a TikTok, which angered several of his fans.
While Bella Poarch has certainly risen to become immensely popular among her fans, she continues to invite criticism from a group of passionate critics.
Check out some of the reactions to Bella Poarch playing Among Us online:
While it seems like Bella Poarch just can't seem to catch a break at the moment, she can take solace in the fact that such kind of negativity is a temporary setback, as her massive fan base continues to be in awe of her:
Published 20 Oct 2020, 18:55 IST