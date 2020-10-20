Bella Poarch participates in an Among Us tournament, and the internet is not happy 

The Twitter storm surrounding TikTok's latest star Bella Poarch, refuses to die down, as the 19-year old's recent decision to participate in a $25,000 Among Us tournament organized by FaZe Clan has now come in for criticism.

This is primarily because of her being a TikTok star, and a large section of the online community is inclined towards perceiving them in a negative light due to the belief that TikTokers possess no 'real talent' and aren't gamers.

While such classification is undoubtedly rigid, it ended up being advocated by several people online, as they took to Twitter to express their opinions on Bella Poarch participating in Faze Clan's recent Among Us tournament.

Faze Clan's Among Us tournament is called the 'Among Us In-vent-tational,' which includes top content creators and gaming personalities from across the globe competing for top honors.

Featuring prominent gamers such as CouRageJD, LazarBeam, SypherPK, and several others, the participation of Bella Poarch seems to have touched upon a raw nerve, as fans took offense to her rubbing shoulders with the stalwarts of the gaming industry.

The controversy surrounding Bella Poarch

In the clip above, a visibly frustrated 4Conner can be spotted raging at Bella Poarch due to the fact that she barely spoke throughout the course of the stream. Adding that, she had a dull approach when it came to performing tasks as a Crewmate.

The criticism of Bella Poarch does not stem solely from her recent decision to appear in an Among Us tournament; rather, it is the collective response to a slew of current events, which have irked the online community.

It all started when she blew up on TikTok in a span of a few months, due to her viral 'M to the B' TikTok, where she lip-synced alongside making facial expressions. While she has millions of followers, her detractors believe that she lacks real talent and wholesome content.

Besides, she has also been accused of being racist regarding a controversial 'rising sun' tattoo, for which she has apologized in the past.

I apologize to Koreans because 6 months ago I got a tattoo of the red sun with 16 rays. At that time, I didn’t know the history. But when I found out, I immediately had it covered and scheduled for removal. I am ashamed of myself for not doing my research. I sincerely apologize. — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) September 6, 2020

This was further intensified when rumors of an alleged leaked video with American rapper Tyga started doing the rounds, and then recently she appeared alongside Justin Bieber in a TikTok, which angered several of his fans.

While Bella Poarch has certainly risen to become immensely popular among her fans, she continues to invite criticism from a group of passionate critics.

Check out some of the reactions to Bella Poarch playing Among Us online:

who the hell put bella poarch in an AMONG US TOURNAMENT...😭😭😭never seen such a horrible third imposter/among us player in my whole life — ang🐡 (@dreamsmplive) October 19, 2020

I JUST FOUND OUT THAT THE BELLA THAT THREW SO HARD ON AMONG US WAS FUCKING BELLA POARCH. YEH THIS BELLA. pic.twitter.com/OZvbo6dc0w — shub ♔ (@shubisdreaming) October 20, 2020

yo i’m watching bella poarch and this girl is the worst at among us



SHE CANT EVEN NAME THE ROOMS — julie🌱|| is missing dream (@jimmynotfound) October 19, 2020

NOT BELLA POARCH PLAYING AMONG US EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — charlotte (@tubbotopia) October 19, 2020

watching bella poarch play in an among us tournament and completely throw every single round may be the most miserable thing ever #AmongUs @KarlJacobs_ — emma! (@screamingtiddie) October 19, 2020

why the fuck is BELLA POARCH playing among us with georgenotfound — max ♡’s eli (@hugwoon) October 19, 2020

wait bella poarch that racist girl from tiktok is playing with george in the among us tournament wtf get her outta here — erica (@mitsubaio) October 19, 2020

i can not believe george is playing among us with the tiktok head bobbing bella poarch. this is such a weird timeline — ellen / bug (@Iuvvbugg) October 19, 2020

still wondering why they got bella poarch in an among us tournament with a bunch of streamers who do this daily when she doesn't know how to do the basic tasks or even what the rooms are called like What. You Are Throwing And Costing Everyone Points. — grace 🎃 (@bongochunks) October 19, 2020

im sorry but watching bella poarch play among us is so cringe, she hardly talked, she probably only said like 2 words. The whole time she didnt know what she was doing come one. punz carried her when they were imposter, she made karl lose, karl couldve been in like top 5? — zer0 (@z3r0vfx) October 20, 2020

pls tell me why was bella poarch in the tournament — blushi (@xsophira) October 20, 2020

While it seems like Bella Poarch just can't seem to catch a break at the moment, she can take solace in the fact that such kind of negativity is a temporary setback, as her massive fan base continues to be in awe of her:

