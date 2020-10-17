After Tyga, Bella Poarch records TikTok video with Justin Bieber

TikTok star Bella Poarch and music sensation Justin Bieber are currently trending on Twitter.

This comes just days after Bella Poarch was spotted recording a TikTok with American rapper Tyga at his house, which led to widespread rumors of the duo spending the night together.

While this noise seems to be losing steam, Bella Poarch continues to grab headlines, as she recently had a surprise guest make an appearance in her TikTok video. It was none other than Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber.

In the short 18-second clip, Bella Poarch can be seen standing by herself in an elevator, while Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's latest single, Lonely, plays in the background. The elevator door closes, only to open again.

However, this time, Bella Poarch is not alone, as two surprise guests spring out from behind the door: Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco!

The trio then breaks out into an impromptu dance, replete with Bella Poarch's favorite alpaca soft toys.

This unexpected crossover has now led to several reactions online, as fans expressed shock over the Bella Poarch x Justin Bieber collaboration.

Bella Poarch is a former US Navy vet-turned TikTok star who has witnessed a phenomenal rise on the platform over a relatively short period.

The online star became globally known after her viral 'M to the B' TikTok clips, where she lip syncs and dishes out facial expressions that have now gone on to become her trademark.

Despite her fair share of controversies, the 19-year-old's unprecedented rise has led to her having millions of followers across various social media platforms, which has cemented her place as one of TikTok's biggest celebrities today.

Moreover, Bella Poarch's recent collaboration with Justin Bieber should further boost her rising popularity, as the 26-year old pop star decided to join in the TikTok craze, seemingly to promote his brand new single, Lonely.

The music video of Lonely has already raked in almost 8 million views and stars Room actor Jacob Tremblay, who plays a younger version of Justin Bieber.

Bella Poarch's recent TikTok indeed added a whole new spin to the song, as several from the online community reacted to her collaboration with Bieber.

Check out some of the reactions to Bella Poarch x Justin Bieber online:

Haha! Check out Justin Bieber’s and Benny Blanco’s appearance on Bella Poarch’s TikTok: pic.twitter.com/WPXzp1Ti7f — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) October 16, 2020

BELLA POARCH WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND BENNY BLANCO. pic.twitter.com/7bPFgnMLNR — adriana (@adrianasloft) October 16, 2020

Bella Poarch got a vid with Tyga and one with Justin Bieber, I don’t think she cares y’all think she be acting like a kid lmaooooo — Aaron (@voldemrot_) October 16, 2020

update: bella poarch is now collaborating with Justin Bieber + benny blanco



this is clearly promo for JB’s new song ‘lonely’ & marks an interesting departure from the flawed marketing tactics of ~yummy~. time for a thread 👇 https://t.co/IL3scdOhUi pic.twitter.com/32bqy1pKXc — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia) October 16, 2020

Bella Poarch is ONE OF THE LUCKIEST!!! @justinbieber I’m still hoping one day I’ll be able to meet you #Lonely pic.twitter.com/GwLDZGQWSC — 𝐻𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝐿𝑒𝑒♡ (@speirlee) October 16, 2020

pls not bella poarch hanging out with justin bieber 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑 — un nombre (@dintanadelia) October 17, 2020

what is bella poarch doing with justin bieber AND benny blanco LMAOOOO PLS😭 — kelly (@kellelixaa) October 16, 2020

From Tyga to Justin Bieber, Bella Poarch continues to make waves with her immense popularity, which continues to be on a steady rise.