The Bella Poarch and Tyga video: What exactly happened?

TikTok's latest celebrity, Bella Poarch, and popular American rapper Tyga are currently trending on Twitter, courtesy of online rumours which claim that the duo spent a night together after recording a recent TikTok video, which went viral.

Bella Poarch is a 19-year-old former US Navy vet turned social media influencer, who originally hails from the Philippines.

She rose to worldwide fame with her viral 'M to the B' TikTok, where she lip syncs and dishes out facial expressions as Millie B's infectious song plays in the background. Tyga is a famous rapper who has dated Kylie Jenner in the past and was recently in the news due to his decision to start an OnlyFans account.

He follows the likes of Bella Thorne, Cardi B and his ex, Blac Chyna, in joining the NSFW website, which primarily features members from the adult entertainment industry.

Tyga is also known to leak explicit pictures of himself, and a recent leak, together with Bella Poarch's rumoured appearance at his house, has further fuelled rumours between him and the TikTok star.

This has now led to intense speculation among fans, who have been reacting to the alleged Bella Poarch x Tyga 'OnlyFans leak'.

Me finding out #Tyga has an only fans and he was just with #bellapoarch so they could’ve posted stuff on only fans😛😏 pic.twitter.com/M0yQtAR7oo — zoey😋 (@cowgirllovie) October 3, 2020

Bella Poarch x Tyga ft OnlyFans

Tyga has often been accused of deliberately revealing explicit photos of himself on OnlyFans to increase traffic on his page.

He was recently spotted alongside Bella Poarch, and the duo seemed to have struck up an unlikely friendship — which many believe is much more than that.

According to a raging Twitter discussion, several from the online community allege that Tyga and Bella Poarch ended up spending the night together. Twitter users have even been demanding the duo release and share 'footage' of their time spent together:

I Just saw it pic.twitter.com/lewpHySdgj — OniChinChin (@chin_oni) October 6, 2020

Send it to me when you find it🥺 — ℤ𝕖𝕣𝕠'𝕤 vent acc ༄ (@cals_hokage) October 9, 2020

I don’t have the video but I’ve been tryna find it and I can’t I heard the audio on tik tok but it got deleted lmaoo — Amani (@mani91062024) October 10, 2020

Still thinking about how Bella Poarch probably got railed by Tyga — leslie-o’s (@fucklezlee) October 7, 2020

YALL BELLA POARCH AND TYGA- OML 2020 IS TAKING TURNS ISNT IT — nina (@ninaamcgowan) October 10, 2020

me scrolling through tiktok and see tyga and bella poarch tgeder pic.twitter.com/yPpwU6fd0a — trixy marie (@trixymacaraeg) October 7, 2020

somebody send me the tyga and bella poarch video — angel (@pissywristt) October 9, 2020

I have the video of Bella Poarch and Tyga, just follow me and like this tweet and DM me when you done, i need follows so YES im taking advantage of it 🤦‍♀️...but do that and ill send you tha video — JusttDerek (@_JusttDerek) October 10, 2020

tyga and bella did WHAT — nisa (@pinkconvert) October 10, 2020

While these assumptions are the result of rumours, some individuals in the online community feel that this is just a trap by clout chasers, as the Bella Poarch x Tyga video could very well be fake:

Tyga and bellapoarch “leaked” was and is fake. Coming from tiktok to see nothing — clitLicker (@ClitLickerr) October 10, 2020

There is no Bella poarch and tyga video — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏~♡ ︎ (@astroquaria) October 10, 2020

Bella Poarch was also recently banned from commenting on TikTok, on account of people mass reporting her comments:

Despite already being a polarising figure online, Bella Poarch continues to find a way to make it onto Twitter trends, thanks to her recent link-up with Tyga and his OnlyFans.