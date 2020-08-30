Bella Thorne apologizes to OnlyFans subscribers after scamming them for $200 each

Popular Hollywood actress Bella Thorne has responded to her recent OnlyFans controversy and apologized for the same.

The 23-year-old Hollywood star who has acted in films such as Blended and The Babysitter, recently created a furor among OnlyFans users for allegedly scamming them out of $200 each. Her decision to start an OnlyFans for 'research' purposes backfired upon her as it enraged not only the thousands who subscribed to her, but also the sex-workers who earn a living on the platform.

Bella Thorne recently became the first person to earn a whopping $1 million on OnlyFans, in a single day:

Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!! ❤️ https://t.co/vJECHqF4uW — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 26, 2020

Her estimated earnings, throughout her two-day stint, reportedly amount to an eye-watering $2 million.

In the aftermath of the Bella Thorne controversy, OnlyFans has now brought about changes in its income model, which is already taking a heavy toll upon its users. Bella Thorne has now issued an apology and explained the same.

Bella Thorne apologizes for OnlyFans controversy

Bella Thorne recently joined the likes of Cardi B and Swae Lee on OnlyFans, which operates as a content subscription service, usually featuring X-rated content.

However, her main motive behind starting an OnlyFans account was linked to research for an upcoming indie-movie with director Sean Baker, who is known for his films The Florida Project and Tangerine.

She explained:

It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently . What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better?

However, Sean Baker recently clarified in a recent post that he is in no way associated with this project and would never do anything to hurt the community:

However, the damage seems to have already been done as post the Bella Thorne controversy, OnlyFans content creators have now come out in rebellion against the new income model imposed by the organization.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Aussie Rachel, an OnlyFans creator, said:

To witness a celebrity gentrifying a platform and making obscene amounts of money without acknowledging the plight of sex workers is truly a slap in the face.

According to reports, OnlyFans has now imposed a $50 cap on pay-per-view content and a $100 cap on tips. This move was introduced without any prior warning and is being viewed by users as a major blow to their livelihood.

Another OnlyFans creator, Paige, also gave a statement to Rolling Stone, where she said:

As a black and brown woman… I am deeply concerned about finances, especially now. Only Fans had given me a moment to finally breathe and feel a bit more secure.

Custom videos, sexting, tips… that’s half of the income I made on Only Fans. And these new policies are going to hinder my income potential.

As dissent began to mount, Bella Thorne took to Twitter to apologize for her actions and took accountability by admitting that as a famous personality, she ought to have used her to voice to uplift others.

Check out the series of tweets, where Bella Thorne apologized to her OnlyFans users and spoke about breaking the stigma associated with sex-workers:

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew... — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

Twitter users, however, were having none of it, as they reacted to her apology:

Bella Thorne’s apology boils down to “I was just trying to give you guys exposure cuz I’m so famous, jeez, where’s my thanks?” — forestmama🍃🌸🦞 (@forestbonnieMFC) August 30, 2020

"bella thorne has issued an apology" i dont give a fuck what she has to say. donate your stolen millions to the sex workers that will be without rent/food/etc money because of you. god im so tired — 🅱️🆒 🌈🍖 (@espurri) August 30, 2020

Bella Thorne's "apology" is a joke, and an insult to all content creators on OnlyFans. Sitting there acting like she was going to be the savior of the site, unreal.



These are strong people, who never needed you, and now, their livelihoods are in jeopardy.



Fuck you. — MrsBreezy (@MrsBreezy_89) August 30, 2020

Bella Thorne's apology thread is really condescending & insincere. She says she has been /is an advocate for the sex work community, but if she was, she'd have known better/done differently.



ps. We promote from within amplifying voices of OUR chosen advocates- sit down. Thanks. — 🖤ღ.ᗰaya (@MayaBum_Live) August 30, 2020

anyways, having Bella Thorne donate all of the money that she made on OnlyFans to other sex workers seems like a good start to making a proper apology — DoomDad (@moshwithtyler) August 30, 2020

It now remains to be seen what exactly will be the far-reaching ramifications of the new policy system of OnlyFans and if the Twitter storm surrounding Bella Thorne eventually subsides in the coming days or not.

