"OnlyFans is for N*des?": Shroud learns what the platform is actually meant for

Shroud, whose real name is Michael Grzesiek, is one of the most celebrated gamers in the world. He is a former CS: GO professional who has played several games such as PUBG, Apex Legends, and more recently Riot Games’ Valorant. He was one of the few prominent streamers including Ninja who had defected over to Microsoft’s Mixer.

However, since Mixer closed down, fans across the world were wondering whether he would begin streaming again. Earlier this month, Shroud announced his return to Twitch via the following YouTube video.

As expected, he was well-received by the community and expressed his gratitude via the tweet below.

I pictured an epic return... not quite like this though <3 pic.twitter.com/zRCFAhp7HX — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 13, 2020

Further, the new ‘goatee’ was talked about and mocked, although there were quite a few people who appreciated it as well. His fans did not seem to care, and were quite happy with his return. In the latest stream, Shroud confessed that he only recently learned what the Content subscription service ‘OnlyFans’ is used for.

Shroud learns what OnlyFans is the hard way

In the clip that you can see at the end of the video, we see a fan asking Shroud when his OnlyFans account will be coming out. In response, he talked about all the things that he had recently learned about the platform.

He said that some of his fans had earlier told him that the platform is used for all kinds of pictures. However, Shroud later found out that it was only used for ‘n*de’ pictures, something he thought was crazy. He further explained that if somebody decides to post photos of their pets, the platform’s team will tell them that their content is not meeting the requirements.

Image Credits: Shroud, twitch.tv

Shroud said that the platform allows only a specific type of material, such as ‘n*de’ pictures, fetishes or other erotic content. He went on to express his disbelief, and said that it was crazy, multiple times.

Shroud had only learnt about this a day before the stream, which is a surprise, considering how popular the platform has become over recent times. You can watch the clip below.