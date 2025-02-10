VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: Schedule, prize pool, and more

The VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 is right around the corner, and the Valorant community is brimming with excitement to catch their favorite team in action. The event is all set to kick off in February 2025 and will run for the next two weeks. Eight teams from four major regions (Americas, China, EMEA, and Pacific) are about to lock horns inside the UOB Live in Bangkok. It will mark the first Masters event of 2025.

This article will explore a detailed overview including all the participating teams, prize pool, format, and more regarding VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 Event Overview

The VCT Masters Bangkok will be the first VCT tournament of 2025, featuring eight teams (two representing each major region) across the world. This section will provide readers with a detailed overview of the prestigious tournament explaining the format, prize pool, participating teams, and more.

Schedule and format

As discussed, the Swiss stage is all set to begin on February 20, 2025, and will continue till February 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will start on February 27, 2025, and conclude on March 2, 2025. Here's a quick glimpse of the schedule and format:

Swiss stage

February 20 to February 24, 2025.

All the matches in this stage will follow the standard BO3 (best of three) format.

All the teams will face an opponent from a different region in round 1. However, each Kickoff winner will face the runner-up from another region.

Teams that achieve two wins will advance to the Playoffs stage where as those with two losses will be eliminated.

Playoffs

February 27 to March 2, 2025.

This stage will follow a four-team double-elimination bracket.

Lower Final and Grand Final matches will operate on a BO5 (best of five) format, while the rest of the Playoffs will follow the standard BO3.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 has a massive prize pool of US$500,000. Here's the result board:

Place $USD VCT Points Team Name 1st $250,000 5 2nd $100,000 3 3rd $65,000 2 4th $35,000 1 5th-6th $15,000 7th-8th $10,000

All qualified teams

Here's a list of teams that have qualified for the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025:

G2 Esports (Americas Kickoff #1): JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, jawgemo

(Americas Kickoff #1): JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, jawgemo Sentinels (Americas Kickoff #2): zekken, johnqt, Zellsis, bang, N4RRATE

(Americas Kickoff #2): zekken, johnqt, Zellsis, bang, N4RRATE EDward Gaming (China Kickoff #1): CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon

(China Kickoff #1): CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon Trace Esports (China Kickoff #2): FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank

(China Kickoff #2): FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank Team Vitality (EMEA Kickoff #1): Kicks, Sayf, trexx, Less, Derke

(EMEA Kickoff #1): Kicks, Sayf, trexx, Less, Derke Team Liquid (EMEA Kickoff #2): nAts, keiko, kamo, kamyk, paTiTek

(EMEA Kickoff #2): nAts, keiko, kamo, kamyk, paTiTek DRX (Pacific Kickoff #1): MaKo, Flashback, free1ng, HYUNMIN, BeYN

(Pacific Kickoff #1): MaKo, Flashback, free1ng, HYUNMIN, BeYN T1 (Pacific Kickoff #2): iZu, stax, Sylvan, Meteor, BuZz

VCT Masters Bangkok livestream: Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts must navigate to Valorant Champions Tour's (VCT) official Twitch and YouTube channels to catch their favorite team in action. Here are the links:

That's everything regarding VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. Interested fans can head to the website and buy tickets to catch their favorite teams on stage live.

