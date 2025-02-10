  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: Schedule, prize pool, and more

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: Schedule, prize pool, and more

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Feb 10, 2025 18:00 GMT
VCT Masters Bangkok will start from February 20, 2025 (Image via Riot Games)
VCT Masters Bangkok will start from February 20, 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

The VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 is right around the corner, and the Valorant community is brimming with excitement to catch their favorite team in action. The event is all set to kick off in February 2025 and will run for the next two weeks. Eight teams from four major regions (Americas, China, EMEA, and Pacific) are about to lock horns inside the UOB Live in Bangkok. It will mark the first Masters event of 2025.

This article will explore a detailed overview including all the participating teams, prize pool, format, and more regarding VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 Event Overview

The VCT Masters Bangkok will be the first VCT tournament of 2025, featuring eight teams (two representing each major region) across the world. This section will provide readers with a detailed overview of the prestigious tournament explaining the format, prize pool, participating teams, and more.

also-read-trending Trending

Schedule and format

As discussed, the Swiss stage is all set to begin on February 20, 2025, and will continue till February 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will start on February 27, 2025, and conclude on March 2, 2025. Here's a quick glimpse of the schedule and format:

Swiss stage

  • February 20 to February 24, 2025.
  • All the matches in this stage will follow the standard BO3 (best of three) format.
  • All the teams will face an opponent from a different region in round 1. However, each Kickoff winner will face the runner-up from another region.
  • Teams that achieve two wins will advance to the Playoffs stage where as those with two losses will be eliminated.

Playoffs

  • February 27 to March 2, 2025.
  • This stage will follow a four-team double-elimination bracket.
  • Lower Final and Grand Final matches will operate on a BO5 (best of five) format, while the rest of the Playoffs will follow the standard BO3.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 has a massive prize pool of US$500,000. Here's the result board:

Place$USDVCT PointsTeam Name
1st$250,0005
2nd$100,0003
3rd$65,0002
4th$35,0001
5th-6th$15,000
7th-8th$10,000

All qualified teams

Here's a list of teams that have qualified for the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025:

  • G2 Esports (Americas Kickoff #1): JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, jawgemo
  • Sentinels (Americas Kickoff #2): zekken, johnqt, Zellsis, bang, N4RRATE
  • EDward Gaming (China Kickoff #1): CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon
  • Trace Esports (China Kickoff #2): FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank
  • Team Vitality (EMEA Kickoff #1): Kicks, Sayf, trexx, Less, Derke
  • Team Liquid (EMEA Kickoff #2): nAts, keiko, kamo, kamyk, paTiTek
  • DRX (Pacific Kickoff #1): MaKo, Flashback, free1ng, HYUNMIN, BeYN
  • T1 (Pacific Kickoff #2): iZu, stax, Sylvan, Meteor, BuZz

VCT Masters Bangkok livestream: Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts must navigate to Valorant Champions Tour's (VCT) official Twitch and YouTube channels to catch their favorite team in action. Here are the links:

That's everything regarding VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. Interested fans can head to the website and buy tickets to catch their favorite teams on stage live.

For more content related to the VCT Masters events, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी