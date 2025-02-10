VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: Schedule, prize pool, and more

The VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 is right around the corner, and the Valorant community is brimming with excitement to catch their favorite team in action. The event is all set to kick off in February 2025 and will run for the next two weeks. Eight teams from four major regions (Americas, China, EMEA, and Pacific) are about to lock horns inside the UOB Live in Bangkok. It will mark the first Masters event of 2025.
This article will explore a detailed overview including all the participating teams, prize pool, format, and more regarding VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.
VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 Event Overview
The VCT Masters Bangkok will be the first VCT tournament of 2025, featuring eight teams (two representing each major region) across the world. This section will provide readers with a detailed overview of the prestigious tournament explaining the format, prize pool, participating teams, and more.
Schedule and format
As discussed, the Swiss stage is all set to begin on February 20, 2025, and will continue till February 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the Playoffs will start on February 27, 2025, and conclude on March 2, 2025. Here's a quick glimpse of the schedule and format:
Swiss stage
- February 20 to February 24, 2025.
- All the matches in this stage will follow the standard BO3 (best of three) format.
- All the teams will face an opponent from a different region in round 1. However, each Kickoff winner will face the runner-up from another region.
- Teams that achieve two wins will advance to the Playoffs stage where as those with two losses will be eliminated.
Playoffs
- February 27 to March 2, 2025.
- This stage will follow a four-team double-elimination bracket.
- Lower Final and Grand Final matches will operate on a BO5 (best of five) format, while the rest of the Playoffs will follow the standard BO3.
VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 has a massive prize pool of US$500,000. Here's the result board:
All qualified teams
Here's a list of teams that have qualified for the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025:
- G2 Esports (Americas Kickoff #1): JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, jawgemo
- Sentinels (Americas Kickoff #2): zekken, johnqt, Zellsis, bang, N4RRATE
- EDward Gaming (China Kickoff #1): CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon
- Trace Esports (China Kickoff #2): FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank
- Team Vitality (EMEA Kickoff #1): Kicks, Sayf, trexx, Less, Derke
- Team Liquid (EMEA Kickoff #2): nAts, keiko, kamo, kamyk, paTiTek
- DRX (Pacific Kickoff #1): MaKo, Flashback, free1ng, HYUNMIN, BeYN
- T1 (Pacific Kickoff #2): iZu, stax, Sylvan, Meteor, BuZz
VCT Masters Bangkok livestream: Where to watch
Valorant enthusiasts must navigate to Valorant Champions Tour's (VCT) official Twitch and YouTube channels to catch their favorite team in action. Here are the links:
That's everything regarding VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. Interested fans can head to the website and buy tickets to catch their favorite teams on stage live.
For more content related to the VCT Masters events, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.