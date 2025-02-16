VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: All teams' power rankings

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 will kick off on February 20, 2025. The upcoming S-tier tournament will feature eight highly accomplished teams that have worked their way up the Valorant ladder. Two teams will represent each of the four regions: the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China. While all eight are strong competitors, some have had a more dominant run than others.

This article will rank the eight teams set to compete at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 based on their most recent performance and their overall form in the 2025 Valorant season so far.

(Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion)

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 teams ranked from worst to best

The VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 teams will be ranked from the C-tier to the S-tier based on their most recent performances and form. While some teams have been completely dominant, others have suffered losses on their way to the international stage.

VCT Masters Bangkok teams ranked (Image via Tiermaker)

8) Trace Esports

Trace Esports at VCT China Kickoff 2025 (Image via Trace Esports)

Trace Esports entered the VCT 2025 China Kickoff with a series of victories against teams such as EDward Gaming, Dragon Ranger Gaming, and Bilibili Gaming. However, moving forward, the team seemed to have lost momentum in the Kickoff final against EDward Gaming.

During this second meeting between the two teams at the Kickoff tournament, Trace Esports lost with a devastating 1-3 scoreline. Their overall performance also hasn't been that impressive, and other teams have been more dominant against more powerful opponents ahead of VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

The Trace Esports roster consists of:

Zhang (LuoK1ng) Zhanpeng

Lu (Kai) Zhinan

Song (FengF) Xuefeng

Ho Shun (heybay) Hei

Zhong (Biank) Jianfei

7) Team Liquid

Team Liquid showcased good form in the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025, where they played eight matches, winning six of them. They defeated Team Heretics, BBL Esports, and FUT Esports, but also lost to FUT once during this time.

In the EMEA Kickoff Grand Finals, TL performed incredibly well but unfortunately lost to Vitality with a close 3-2 scoreline. Overall, their chances to dominate at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 are noteworthy, though numerous powerful opponents await them on the international stage.

The TL roster consists of the following players:

Ayaz (nAts) Akhmetshin

Patryk (paTiTek) Fabrowski

Maks (kamyk) Rychlewski

Georgio (Keiko) Sanassy

Kamil (Kamo) Frąckowiak

6) Sentinels

Sentinels celebrate a win (Image via Sentinels)

At number six, we have the NA darlings, Sentinels. The team won three out of their five matches against teams like 100 Thieves, LOUD, and MIBR. Interestingly, their only two losses come from their matches against their old nemesis, G2 Esports.

Sentinels' performance had been praiseworthy ahead of the Americas Kickoff grand finals. In fact, at the finals, they still powered through two maps in the best-of-five series. Unfortunately, G2 still took the victory, defeating Sentinels 3-2. Nevertheless, the team has made a name for being unpredictable and could still surprise everyone at VCT Masters Bangkok.

The Sentinels roster is:

Mohamed Amine (johnqt) Ouraid

Marshall (N4RRATE) Massey

Zachary (zekken) Patrone

Sean (Bang) Bazerra

Jordan (Zellsis) Montemurro

5) T1

Moving on, T1 has only had two losses, both against DRX, the winners of the APAC 2025 Kickoff grand finals. Overall, they are in incredible form and have defeated giants like Paper Rex and Gen.G.

Both of their losses against DRX have also been close. Players like BuZz, Stax, and Meteor have been rather strong throughout the competition and the team's combined efforts can help them win big at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Kim (Stax) Gu-taek

Kim (Meteor) Tae-oh

Go (Silvan) Young-sup

Yu (BuZz) Byeong-cheol

Ham (iZu) Woo-ju

4) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming showed great form during the China 2025 Kickoff. They played six matches and lost only once. However, this loss was rather polarized as defeat greeted them with a 0-2 scoreline against Trace Esports. Still, the team recovered quickly with wins against opponents like Bilibili Gaming and Dragon Ranger Gaming.

Finally, they managed to earn their retribution against Trace Esports at the China 2025 Kickoff finals winning with a 3-1 scoreline. The team has previously shown great potential with players like Smoggy, Nobody, and ZmjjKK always being showstoppers at international events. VCT Bangkok 2025 may just be one of those.

Hsieh (S1mon) Meng-sun

Wan (CHICHOO) Shunzhi

Wang (nobody) Senxu (IGL)

Zheng (ZmjjKK) Yongkang

Zhang (Smoggy) Zhao

3) DRX

DRX pose for a picture as they qualify for VCT Masters Bangkok (Image via DRX)

Moving into the top three, we have DRX, the winners of the APAC 2025 Kickoff finals. The team has only played four matches against opponents like Gen.G, T1, and Nongshim RedForce. They managed to secure wins in all of these matches, defeating T1 twice in a dominant fashion.

Overall, the team's form looks good, with players like MaKo and Flashback standing out. If they can keep up this momentum, DRX could have a chance to win at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Kang (BeYN) Ha-bin

Song (HYUNMIN) Hyun-min

Kim (MaKo) Myeong-kwan (IGL)

No (free1ng) Ha-jun

Cho (Flashback) Min-hyuk

2) Team Vitality

Team Vitality celebrates winning at VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 (Image via Team Vitality)

Team Vitality is an S-tier team for VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. This is because the team defeated EMEA giants like Team Heretics and FUT Esports with a 2-0 scoreline. They also managed to win all four of the EMEA Kickoff 2025 matches including the finals against Team Liquid.

Overall, their form has been impressive and their momentum appears unstoppable for the time being. Still, many opponents can take them down on the international stage.

The roster for Team Vitality is:

Nikita (Derke) Sirmitev

Nikita (trexx) Chrerednichenko

Kimmie (Kicks) Leasner

Felipe (Less) de Loyola Basso

Saif (Sayf) Jibraeel

1) G2 Esports

G2 Esports celebrate winning at VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 (Image via G2 Esports)

Finally, the last S-tier team in this list is G2 Esports, a team that has dominated VCT time and time again. They defeated Cloud9, Leviatan, and Sentinels at the Americas 2025 Kickoff with a 2-0 score.

G2 Esports then went on to defeat their nemesis Sentinels at the Americas Grand Finals with a 3-2 scoreline. Players like trent, valyn, and leaf, have all been very strong throughout the competition and may just continue the wonderful form during VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Jacob (valyn) Batio

Alexander (jawgemo) Mor

Jonah (JonahP) Pulice

Trent (trent) Cairns

Nathan (leaf) Orf

These are all the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 teams' power rankings. However, any team could win on the international stage, as they all have great experience and very potent players.

