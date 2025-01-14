VCT China Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

VCT China Kickoff 2025 is well underway and has brought a stellar start to the season. Held at VCT China Arena in Shanghai, China, the LAN event began on January 11, 2025, and will run till January 25, 2025. The teams that will finish in the top two positions will represent the region at Masters Bangkok.
This article covers everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, and format of VCT China Kickoff 2025.
VCT China Kickoff 2025 teams
The following teams will take part in the VCT China Kickoff 2025:
- All Gamers
- Bilibili Gaming
- EDward Gaming
- FunPlus Phoenix
- JD Gaming
- Nova Esports
- Titan Esports Club
- Trace Esports
- TYLOO
- Wolves Esports
- Dragon Ranger Gaming
- XLG Esports
VCT China Kickoff 2025 format
The 2025 VCT China Kickoff will follow a 12-team double-elimination bracket. The four teams that made it to Champions 2024 — EDward Gaming, Trace Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Bilibili Gaming — will play directly in the upper bracket round two.
All matches in the tournament, except the Lower Final and the Grand Finals, will be best-of-three. The remaining two series will be best-of-fives. As mentioned previously, the top two teams from the tournament will qualify for Masters Bangkok.
VCT China Kickoff 2025 schedule and live results
Below is the full schedule of VCT China Kickoff:
Upper Round 1 (January 11-12, 2025)
- XLG Esports vs Wolves Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-11); Split (13-9)
- TYLOO vs Titan Esports Club (0-2): Fracture (11-13); Abyss (10-13)
- JD Gaming vs Dragon Ranger Gaming (1-2): Abyss (5-13); Haven (15-13); Bind (7-13)
- All Gamers vs Nova Esports (0-2): Abyss (8-13); Bind (3-13)
Upper Round 2 (January 16-17, 2025)
- FunPlus Phoenix vs Titan Esports Club: January 16, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- Bilibili Gaming vs XLG Esports: January 16, 2025, at 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
- Trace Esports vs Dragon Ranger Gaming: January 17, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- EDward Gaming vs Nova Esports: January 17, 2025, at 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
Lower Round 1 (January 18-19, 2025)
- JD Gaming vs TBD: January 18, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- All Gamers vs TBD: January 18, 2025, at 04:00 PT/07:00 ET/12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
- TYLOO vs TBD: January 19, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- Wolves Esports vs TBD: January 19, 2025, at 04:00 PT/07:00 ET/12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
Upper Semifinals (January 20, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
Lower Round 2 (January 21, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
Lower Quarterfinals (January 22, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
Upper Finals (January 23, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
Lower Semifinals (January 23, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
Lower Finals (January 24, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
Grand Finals (January 25, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
Note: We will keep editing the results and matches as the tournament progresses.
Where to watch VCT China Kickoff in 2025
You can catch all the action from the 2025 China Kickoff tournament live on the following channels:
