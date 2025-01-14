  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • VCT China Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

VCT China Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

By Ajitesh Rawat
Modified Jan 14, 2025 13:21 GMT
VCT China Kickoff 2025 (Image via Riot Games)
VCT China Kickoff 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

VCT China Kickoff 2025 is well underway and has brought a stellar start to the season. Held at VCT China Arena in Shanghai, China, the LAN event began on January 11, 2025, and will run till January 25, 2025. The teams that will finish in the top two positions will represent the region at Masters Bangkok.

This article covers everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, and format of VCT China Kickoff 2025.

VCT China Kickoff 2025 teams

All teams in VCT 2025 (Image via Riot Games)
All teams in VCT 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

The following teams will take part in the VCT China Kickoff 2025:

also-read-trending Trending
  • All Gamers
  • Bilibili Gaming
  • EDward Gaming
  • FunPlus Phoenix
  • JD Gaming
  • Nova Esports
  • Titan Esports Club
  • Trace Esports
  • TYLOO
  • Wolves Esports
  • Dragon Ranger Gaming
  • XLG Esports

VCT China Kickoff 2025 format

youtube-cover

The 2025 VCT China Kickoff will follow a 12-team double-elimination bracket. The four teams that made it to Champions 2024 — EDward Gaming, Trace Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Bilibili Gaming — will play directly in the upper bracket round two.

All matches in the tournament, except the Lower Final and the Grand Finals, will be best-of-three. The remaining two series will be best-of-fives. As mentioned previously, the top two teams from the tournament will qualify for Masters Bangkok.

VCT China Kickoff 2025 schedule and live results

Below is the full schedule of VCT China Kickoff:

Upper Round 1 (January 11-12, 2025)

  • XLG Esports vs Wolves Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-11); Split (13-9)
  • TYLOO vs Titan Esports Club (0-2): Fracture (11-13); Abyss (10-13)
  • JD Gaming vs Dragon Ranger Gaming (1-2): Abyss (5-13); Haven (15-13); Bind (7-13)
  • All Gamers vs Nova Esports (0-2): Abyss (8-13); Bind (3-13)

Upper Round 2 (January 16-17, 2025)

  • FunPlus Phoenix vs Titan Esports Club: January 16, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • Bilibili Gaming vs XLG Esports: January 16, 2025, at 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
  • Trace Esports vs Dragon Ranger Gaming: January 17, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • EDward Gaming vs Nova Esports: January 17, 2025, at 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST

Lower Round 1 (January 18-19, 2025)

  • JD Gaming vs TBD: January 18, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • All Gamers vs TBD: January 18, 2025, at 04:00 PT/07:00 ET/12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST
  • TYLOO vs TBD: January 19, 2025, at 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • Wolves Esports vs TBD: January 19, 2025, at 04:00 PT/07:00 ET/12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST

Upper Semifinals (January 20, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST

Lower Round 2 (January 21, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST

Lower Quarterfinals (January 22, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST

Upper Finals (January 23, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST

Lower Semifinals (January 23, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 04:00 PT/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT/ 17:30 IST

Lower Finals (January 24, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST

Grand Finals (January 25, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: 02:00 PT/ 05:00 ET/ 10:00 GMT/ 15:30 IST

Note: We will keep editing the results and matches as the tournament progresses.

Where to watch VCT China Kickoff in 2025

You can catch all the action from the 2025 China Kickoff tournament live on the following channels:

Check out our other VCT 2025 coverage:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी