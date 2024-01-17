Valorant Agent tier list for January 2024

Valorant's eighth episode, launched on January 10, 2023, brought Icebox into the map rotation, replacing Haven, and introduced the Outlaw sniper rifle. These updates, including current Agent balances and map changes, will likely cause notable shifts in the gameplay dynamics as players adjust to the new map and weapon. In Valorant, the game dynamics hinge on how specific changes influence individual Agents, comparing their viability before and after the update.

This article aims to present an in-depth tier list of Agents, examining their impact on the meta after the rollout of Valorant patch 8.00 in January 2024.

All Valorant Agents ranked from best to worst in Episode 8 Act 1

While rumors are rife about an upcoming Valorant Agent with pink smokes, Valorant currently has 23 Agents. Iso was recently released in the previous Act, which marked the end of Episode 7.

This tier list seeks to evaluate these Agents based on the following key criteria:

Viability across all maps available in the pool for classic matchmaking game modes, including Unrated and Competitive.

Level of skill required to maximize their potential.

Reliability in team play.

Availability of better alternatives.

The Agents are categorized into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest tier and D the lowest.

Let's delve deeper into our rankings as we examine how each Agent fares in the current Valorant meta.

S-tier: Agents with exemplary impact

This tier comprises Agents who exert a dominant impact on all maps equally. The S-tier Agents in Episode 8 Act 1 are:

Raze

Skye

Viper

Cypher

Raze's explosive utility is very effective on all maps currently in the pool. Almost every piece of her kit does significant damage, making her vastly superior to other Duelists in terms of versatility in both attack and defense rounds.

Skye stands out due to her signature ability, Guiding Light, which is particularly potent as it not only blinds enemies but also reveals their location. Additionally, it regenerates over time, granting more flashes as the round unfolds.

Viper is dominant on all of the maps in the current Valorant map pool. This is because Snakebite and Poison Orb, if used correctly, can be almost as good as Killjoy's utility to stall entries when defending a site.

Cypher's Trapwire now re-arms in just 0.5 seconds after tripping, allowing him to maintain control and potentially ensnare multiple opponents quickly. Additionally, the length of the Trapwire was increased by 50%, extending beyond the vision cone of a chokepoint. These changes enhance Cypher's trapping capabilities and defensive strengths.

A-tier: Great alternatives to S-Tier agents

This tier includes Agents who are firmly part of the meta and can sometimes even replace S-tier agents in a team composition.

The Agents in A-tier of Episode 8 Act 1 are:

Sova

Jett

Omen

Killjoy

Phoenix

Breach

Sova is a great alternative to Skye on maps like Breeze, Ascent, and Icebox. He can gather information and have vision through walls, delay site attacks, and deal vast amounts of damage in versatile ways.

Jett's Tailwind allows her to swiftly navigate the map, enabling aggressive attacks and quick escapes, making her a top pick for many players.

Despie being a Controller, Omen can headline his team attack as a Duelist by utilizing his Shrouded Step abilities. He can anchor down the site and dictate the pace to have a global presence across the map with his regenerating Dark Cover smokes.

Killjoy can single-handedly defend a site while inflicting substantial damage on enemies. Her Turret fires at nearby enemies, inflicting up to 24 points of damage per burst, making it the only ability in the game that can autonomously inflict damage. Therefore, on certain maps in the current pool, she can be a great replacement for Cypher or be a premier Sentinel choice in Valorant.

Phoenix was the top Duelist in Valorant's original meta. While his prominence may have waned, the patch 5.01 buffs to his Curveball flash have made it one of the most potent utilities in the game.

Breach boasts an extensive arsenal of utilities for overwhelming enemy defenses. With more abilities than any other Agent, designed to effectively deter foes, making him a valuable asset to any team composition for highly aggressive set-plays and brute-forcing into any map's sites.

B-tier: High skill floor Agents

This tier includes Agents who require a high skill level to fully utilize their potential.

The Agents in the B-Tier of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 are:

Yoru

KAY/O

Astra

Neon

Chamber

Reyna

Yoru can be a highly rewarding Agent, as his kit allows for creative and unexpected plays that can give his team a significant advantage. The complexity of his abilities, such as Gatecrash and Dimensional Drift, requires good timing and consistent repetitions.

KAY/O excels as an initiator, racking up assists and dominating his category. However, using his utilities effectively requires extensive preparation. Players must master set-play lineups to deploy his abilities strategically during attacks and manage delays on defense.

Despite being nerfed, Astra remains influential in Valorant. Playing her well demands extensive map knowledge and skillful utility management. Mastering her Star's placement is crucial, as they can be incredibly effective in countering site attacks and securing post-plant positions.

Neon's effectiveness depends on the player's mechanical skills. For a player skilled in in-game mechanics like strafing in multiple directions and double slides, Neon becomes an A-Tier Agent. However, her inconsistent Ultimate ability, Overdrive, is the only factor holding her back.

Chamber's debut in Valorant made him dominant, but subsequent nerfs weakened his impact. While he still excels in secure engagements, his global influence has dwindled in the current meta. Playing Chamber as a site anchor is challenging due to the need for precise eliminations. Missing a shot can leave you vulnerable to enemy pushes, especially as he lacks stalling tools.

Reyna's abilities have sparked debates about her effectiveness, drawing criticism for her lack of team support. Her kit revolves around securing eliminations and enabling an aggressive playstyle through sustenance and secure repositioning. This comes with risks, as Reyna can't provide any value to her team if outclassed in a duel.

C-tier: Less versatile Agents

This tier comprises Agents who may be effective on a specific map but have a significantly less impact than other Agents in the current map pool.

The Agents in the C-Tier of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 are:

Fade

Gekko

Brimstone

Sage

Fade is skilled at disrupting enemies and creating openings, but Sova's versatility makes him the better overall choice. Changes to the interaction between Fade's Prowlers and Cypher's Trapwires in Valorant patch 7.09 made the Prowlers ineffective against Cypher, an Agent she previously countered easily. Currently, Fade is only competitive on the Lotus map.

Gekko has a special skill in retrieving used utilities in a round. His Wingman ability can disrupt the Spike dynamics, and he also has a unique flashing/recon ability called Dizzy. However, Gekko seems to prioritize reusability over raw power, which might make his abilities less effective in crucial moments.

In the current meta, Brimstone is only competitively viable on the Bind. As a simple Controller, he maintains the tempo of a round and secures post-plant situations but lacks the versatility of other Controllers. This is because he doesn't possess regenerable smokes like Omen. His kit is focused on a one-dimensional attack strategy, where the team swiftly rushes into the site, and this can be easily countered.

Sage is one of the more replaceable Agents in the game. Her wall can be easily countered if not used creatively, offering limited stalling potential in late rounds. Skye surpasses Sage in healing capabilities, and although Sage can heal herself, it's only for a minimal 30 health points.

D-tier: Weakest Agents

The Agents in the D-tier are the worst choices in this Valorant's current meta and desperately need buffs.

The Agents in the D-Tier of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 are:

Harbor

Deadlock

Iso

Harbor's effectiveness on defense is limited due to a lack of stalling abilities found in other controllers. He is effective when paired with Viper but lacks synergy with other Agents. His Ultimate ability, Reckoning, is inconsistent because its two-second concuss is short, and the geyser strikes are easy to dodge.

Deadlock is one of the weakest agents in Valorant due to her lack of impact compared to other Sentinels. Her Sonic Sensor, which is critical to her role as a Sentinel, is an inconsistent source of information. Also, her Barrier Mesh is the one Sentinel Signature Ability that doesn't regenerate like other Sentinels.

Iso's Double Tap offers a distinctive mechanic but has noticeable limitations. Its shield can be quickly destroyed by enemies or abilities, and its lack of recharge requires strategic activation for maximum effectiveness.

Additionally, the Contingency wall, while bulletproof, is impractical due to its slim size. Finally, Iso's Ultimate ability can lead to his elimination, making it one of Valorant's worst Ultimates.