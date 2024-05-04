5 tips to rank up quickly in Valorant in 2024

Riot Games' first-person shooter can be difficult but there are sure-shot methods to rank up quickly in Valorant. However, these take time and effort. No shortcut can help a new player get to the highest of ranks without putting in effort. In fact, players must get their in-game level to 20 to qualify to queue in the competitive matches and unlock rank.

That said, it's also not something one should take so seriously that it ruins the entire gaming experience. Ranking up quickly in Valorant is important but it's more essential to enjoy a game. The ranks in Valorant go as follows: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal, and Radiant. Here's how to advance the best and climb the ranks as fast as possible.

Rank up quickly in Valorant with these 5 methods

1) Team effort wins you matches

Team effort in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Team effort wins matches. Believe it or not, the best and fastest way to rank up is to perhaps play with a whole team. Having a five-man squad that regularly plays with you and grows and learns together helps with two things.

Firstly, it helps sharpen the team dynamics necessary for the 5v5 shooter and secondly, it helps rank up faster by having players that are regular, communicative, and cooperative. Ranking up solo is also possible but it naturally takes more patience and effort since every match would expose you to a new team. This is bound to be a hindrance if your goal is to rank up quickly in Valorant.

2) Adjust your settings

This may be an underrated way of dealing with problems but let's be clear. Valorant is a game where you may need the best and most optimal performance out of you and your PC to win.

So, mess around with the settings. Experiment with your sensitivity by shooting bots in range; see what key binds help to achieve the most comfort and adjust audio settings and video settings by setting graphics to their lowest extent to get the best FPS. These changes could mean a world of difference in a competitive scenario.

3) Warm-up every single time

Warming up in range (Image via YouTube/@SenaVL)

It can be a little bit boring to shoot bots in range or queue multiple deathmatches right before jumping into a competitive match, but it is well worth it. Warming up is necessary to help the muscles in your arms get loose and adjust to the mouse and keyboard.

Moreover, it also warms you up mentally by preparing you to play the game and shoot accordingly. Basics like peeking, movement, and holding an angle are best polished in deathmatches and can help you rank up quickly in Valorant. Try to play at least three deathmatches before hopping into a competitive match.

4) Observational learning

Be observant. Not only while playing the game but also while watching pro matches. VODs (Video on demand) from previous VCT matches are always available on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Even if you can't find one, famous professionals/streamers like TenZ, Yay, Boaster, and others are always out there giving valuable advice and lessons away for free. Watch those who know the game best and learn from their games to rank up quickly in Valorant.

5) Build a strong mental front

Having good mental strength while playing Valorant is essential. The truth is, Valorant can become an incredibly frustrating game. Even pros like TenZ require good mental strength as he has faced many losses and roster changes.

This is because of the natural skill challenges that one faces such as higher skilled players and of course, there are also issues such as the out-of-control smurfing in the game. Having good mental resilience takes the utmost priority to rank up quickly in Valorant.

Not only does it protect you from tilt while playing, but also separates your life in-game from the real world by not affecting your mood. Remember, a happy Valorant player is a good Valorant player regardless of rank.

Check out these professional Valorant player guides from Sportskeeda to help improve your gameplay: