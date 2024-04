kamo's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

kamo’s Valorant settings are best suited for players who are used to playing with high sensitivity. Kamil “kamo” Frąckowiak is a Polish Valorant professional player who is currently playing for KOI. This 19-year-old has competed for many Valorant teams such as NOM Esports, Dsyre, and GTZ Esports; later, he joined KOI in 2023 as a stand-in; and in 2024, he became a full-fledged player for the team.

kamo has won a few low-tier events and has also competed in several top-tier tournaments such as VCT 2024: EMEA Kickoff, VCT 2023: Ascension EMEA Play-In, VALORANT Challengers 2023 Portugal: Tempest Split 2, and VALORANT Challengers 2023 Portugal: Tempest Split 1.

For those curious, this article details kamo’s Valorant settings including his video settings, keybinds, and sensitivity.

Everything to know about kamo’s Valorant settings

The following section takes a deep dive into kamo’s Valorant settings:

Mouse

DPI: 1000

1000 In-game Sensitivity: 0.32

0.32 Scoped Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 320

320 Polling Rate: 2000Hz

2000Hz Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Lenth: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.606;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Unknown Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Unknown Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Unknown Minimap Size: Unknown

Unknown Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Unknown Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Unknown Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Medium

Medium Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 24.5” 240hz Gaming Monitor

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 24.5” 240hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White Keyboard: Logitech G513

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Pcute

