runi's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Cloud9's Valorant team is witnessing the return of their IGL, which has sparked fans' interest in runi's Valorant settings. Dylan “runi” Cade is an American Valorant professional player for the team Cloud9. He first debuted as a professional Valorant player in 2022 as a member of Soniqs. Later, he joined Could9’s Valorant roster as the team’s In-game leader (IGL). Runi has competed in several tournaments winning a decent amount of prize money.

This article lists runi's Valorant settings, so you can try them out for yourself.

Everything to know about runi's Valorant settings

Expand Tweet

The following section details runi's Valorant settings:

Mouse

DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.3

0.3 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 240

240 Polling Rate: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.75

0.75 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2566K 24.5” 360hz Gaming Monitor

Zowie XL2566K 24.5” 360hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft Headset: HyperX Cloud II

This concludes runi’s Valorant settings list. Those interested in mimicking/replicating his settings can do so by heading to the Settings section in the game and tweaking accordingly, as mentioned above.

Check out more articles related to this tactical shooter title in the section below: