Best Valorant settings for high FPS

Valorant is well optimized for lower-end PCs for an Esports title. However, with some small changes in the settings, the FPS can be increased further.

The game has risen to be one of the most played FPS Esports titles within the first year of launch. One of the major factors contributing to the growing player base is accessibility due to the free-to-play model and lower-end hardware optimization.

This is apart from qualitative support with excellent post-launch content.

For a competitive game, a minimum of 120 FPS is recommended, which might not be possible in lower-end hardware. With some changes to the game settings, Valorant can get higher FPS.

This article will dive into some of those changes.

Valorant Requirments

Currently, Valorant is only playable on a Windows system. The minimum recommended system requirements are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i3-370M or equilavent

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1GB VRAM) or equilavent

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i3-4150 or equialvent

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 or equivalent

The minimum system requirement is targeted for 720p 30fps, and the recommended system requirement is targeted for 1080p 60fps.

Best Valorant graphics settings for higher FPS

A video game’s FPS (Frames Per Second) is dependent upon several factors. In simple terms, the CPU takes in the input, analyzes it, and sends the output.

The GPU renders each frame individually and displays it. RAM also plays a major part, as the main data is copied to RAM before altering. All the hardware works in tandem with the software to put the best frames forward.

The Video Settings of Valorant has 3 subsections: General, Graphics Quality, and Stats.

While the Stats doesn’t affect in-game fps, it displays text or graphs related to different in-game hardware performance, the General and Graphics Quality settings affect the in-game FPS in Valorant.

General Settings

General Setting (Image Captured from Valorant) Graphics Quality Setting (Image Captured from Valorant)

Display Mode: Fullscreen (this affects if the game is running in a window, borderless window, or full screen)

Resolution: According to the monitor (A minimum of 1080p monitor of 60Hz is recommended for smooth gameplay)

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox (This determines if the game will be stretched or be rendered with black bars in a non 16:9 aspect ratio display)

For Laptops

Limit FPS on Battery: On

On Limit FPS in Menu: On

On Limit FPS in Background: On

On Limit FPS Always: Off

Graphics Quality Settings

On (This takes advantage of the multiple threads present in modern processors to increase performance)

Material Quality: Mid (a nice compromise between visual clarity and FPS. Can always be turned down too Low to increase further performance)

Texture Quality: Mid (a nice compromise between visual clarity and FPS. Can always be turned down too Low to increase further performance)

Detail Quality: Mid (a nice compromise between visual clarity and FPS. Can always be turned down too Low to increase further performance)

UI Quality: Mid (a nice compromise between visual clarity and FPS. Can always be turned down too Low to increase further performance)

Vignette: Off (This decreases visibility and visual clarity)

Vsync: Off (creates input lag but can help stabilize framerate)

Anti-Aliasing: MASS 2x (Prevents blurred edges)

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x (affects the sharpness of oblique angles)

Improve Clarity: On (Improves Clarity, however, can be turned off to increase performance)

[BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off (can sharpness of objects, but cost performance)

Bloom: Off (Enhances weapon skin visuals)

Distortion: Off (Decreases visibility and clarity)

Cast Shadows: On (even though it affects a minute amount of performance, shadows can be quite helpful in Valorant)

However, a major thing to keep in mind is that everyone’s hardware configuration is different, so to fully utilize them, a player has to play around with the settings to find out what suits best.